Vanessa Marcil Shares ANOTHER Exposing Text From Brian Austin Green Amid All The ‘Toxic’ Relationship Drama!

Vanessa Marcil is on a roll!

It’s been quite the week for The Rock actress and her ex Brian Austin Green. He kicked things off by calling their former relationship “toxic” and comparing it to the Vietnam War, before she posted and deleted a text message she received from him praising her parenting of their son Kassius. She also shared a cryptic warning on her Instagram Story of a clip from Kill Bill with the caption, “Don’t put me in a situation where you know how heartless I can be. You’ll never look at me the same.” Seemingly hinting at the drama Brian stirred up and warning of her own retaliation, she wrote:

“Make no mistake. ME. Keep pushing”

Message received! Ha! But she’s STILL going!

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old took to her IG Story once again to share ANOTHER text exchange between her and the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, whom she has in her contacts as “Kassius’ Dad.” In it, she informs him of someone’s schedule — likely their 23-year-old son’s — before seemingly asking him about Father’s Day plans. He responds:

“We won’t even be here. We will be killing time at Disneyland before the move.”

See (below):

Vanessa has since deleted the post.

It’s not exactly clear what her intention is by sharing these messages between, but they both lend themselves to a similar narrative: that Vanessa is the primary parent in Kassius’ life even though Brian just raved about wanting “him with me every second of every day” earlier this week.

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers?

