Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green Talks ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Vanessa Marcil Before Megan Fox: ‘Felt Like Vietnam’

We guess we should be sincerely grateful this man has such a solid post-breakup coparenting situation with Megan Fox! Because Brian Austin Green does NOT look back on his relationship with Vanessa Marcil fondly. Like, at all!

During Monday’s episode of his Oldish podcast, the 51-year-old reflected on some of the informative relationships he’s had with women… And we’ll just say his romance with Vanessa doesn’t exactly top the list of positives! He dished:

“Relationships have been interesting for me. I had some major missteps … The relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way. It wasn’t a loving, caring relationship.”

Damn! Even before the breakup he thinks it was that bad?

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star continued:

“With my mom, everything was about me. And with Vanessa, it wasn’t that at all. … After two years, you’re kind of looking at yourself in the mirror, asking, ‘Who am I at this point? There’s not one piece of me that’s left. My relationship with everyone around me has changed.’ That relationship ended up not working out.”

The pair met on set of 90210 when Vanessa joined the cast for Season 9. In 2002, she and Austin welcomed son Kassius together — just one year before they broke up for good. Another year after that, he started dating Megan, who he says was a welcome change after Vanessa. He explained caustically:

“Megan was a breath of fresh air coming out of what felt like Vietnam.”

Vietnam? DAMN, dude. That’s harsh! Ironically, everyone says Megan’s relationship after Brian was “toxic.” We hope she can look back like this on MGK one day…

But on the bright side, welcoming son Kassius and becoming a father was has been a highlight of Brian’s life — despite all their custody issues:

“He was by far the first time In my life where I stepped outside of myself. My insecurities and my things didn’t carry the same weight that they did before because he was just my world. I wanted him with me every second of every day. We had our routines. We had our things.”

He added:

“I absolutely loved being a parent. I think that was the first time in my life where I really felt like this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Listen to him talk more about it (below):

Thoughts, Perezicous readers??

[Images via David Livingston/Dimitri Halkidis/Nikki Nelson/WENN.]

May 05, 2025 12:40pm PDT

