Jennie Heads To Met Gala 2025 In Tuxedo-Inspired Dress!

Jennie is headed to the Met Gala!

The Blackpink member was spotted leaving The Carlyle in her classy, white-and-back tux dress with a matching fedora on her way over to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s biggest night.

Check out her sophisticated ensemble:

A closer look at Jennie’s Chanel look inspired by a tuxedo #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yTEyPq2prf — WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025

Stylish!

The dress is by Chanel and features long sleeves, pearls, and a bow. She styled it with her hair pulled in a bun, long nails, and black heels. Simple and sweet!

Thoughts??

