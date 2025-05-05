Got A Tip?

Met Gala

Jennie Heads To Met Gala 2025 In Tuxedo-Inspired Dress!

Jennie of Blackpink Met Gala red carpet 2025

Jennie is headed to the Met Gala!

The Blackpink member was spotted leaving The Carlyle in her classy, white-and-back tux dress with a matching fedora on her way over to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s biggest night.

Check out her sophisticated ensemble:

Stylish!

The dress is by Chanel and features long sleeves, pearls, and a bow. She styled it with her hair pulled in a bun, long nails, and black heels. Simple and sweet!

Thoughts??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

May 05, 2025

