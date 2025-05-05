Jennie Heads To Met Gala 2025 In Tuxedo-Inspired Dress!

Jennie is headed to the Met Gala!
The Blackpink member was spotted leaving The Carlyle in her classy, white-and-back tux dress with a matching fedora on her way over to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s biggest night.
Related: Teyana Taylor ‘Taylor’d’ To Perfection At Met Gala — LOOK!
Check out her sophisticated ensemble:
A closer look at Jennie’s Chanel look inspired by a tuxedo #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yTEyPq2prf
— WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025
What do we think of Jennie’s Chanel look? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/VduzLMoTkK
— WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025
Stylish!
The dress is by Chanel and features long sleeves, pearls, and a bow. She styled it with her hair pulled in a bun, long nails, and black heels. Simple and sweet!
Thoughts??
[Image via MEGA/WENN]
Related PostsCLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 15:15pm PDT
-
Categories