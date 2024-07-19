Feud Continues! Vicki Gunvalson Throws Shade At Alexis Bellino Over RHOC Return Amid John Janssen Romance!

Vicki Gunvalson is Team Shannon Beador, no matter what!

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans know, the 62-year-old reality star has been going after Alexis Bellino ever since she started dating Shannon’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. The two became an item in December 2023 — one year after his breakup from the Real for Real founder.

Alexis and Shannon never starred on RHOC together (until this year), but the new relationship was still a massive betrayal on John’s part! Why? Her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, previously sued Shannon and fellow RHOC cast member Tamra Judge for defamation in 2018! Shannon lost hundreds of thousands of dollars from the lawsuit, and now John is dating Alexis?! The woman whose ex sued her? No wonder she admitted to being “confused” and “hurt” by the romance! Talk about a diss to her!

What makes this whole situation even more painful for Shannon? John and Alexis are not shy about flaunting their romance on social media and in interviews. It’s kind of ironic when he “didn’t want to be in the public eye” but turns around and thrusts “himself more into the public eye” by dating another Housewife, as Storms Beador pointed out in an E! News interview. Now, the pair are continuing to rub their relationship right in Shannon’s face because the 47-year-old returned to RHOC as a friend for Season 18!

So messy!

He’s slowly but surely turning into the new Slade Smiley, huh?! Vicki — who is very close to Shannon — continuously throws shade at John and Alexis for their antics. She once called them “ridiculous and thirsty.” Alexis fired back, saying it was “very disappointing to see this from someone I considered a friend.” What did she expect? She is dating her bestie’s lousy ex-boyfriend! Vicki is ride or die for Beador! Despite Alexis being disappointed in her, the RHOC alum doesn’t plan to stop with the shade! She is at it again!

On Thursday, a Real Housewives fan account asked if anyone likes “having Alexis back on #RHOC.” Well, Vicki just couldn’t help but reply! She simply said:

“No!”

Yeesh! Check out her comment (below):

All of this fighting… just for John Janssen. Ugh! We hate to see it!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you glad Alexis is back on RHOC? Or do you think it was mean of her to return amid her romance with John? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, Alexis Bellino/Instagram]