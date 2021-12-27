Ha! Watch Victoria & David Beckham Shade Each Other's Singing In Funny Christmas Video!

David Beckham just got absolutely roasted for singing Christmas carols by his wife Victoria Beckham, but he threw the shade right back!

In a hilarious new Instagram video posted on Saturday, Posh Spice captured the English soccer player tending to a fire while singing The Christmas Song and wearing a Santa Claus hat. Rather than compliment him for giving it his all in the clip, she took the moment to laugh, teasing:

“Oh my god… you were trying hard with that vocal.”

LOLz!! Without missing a beat, the athlete then called out the 47-year-old, quipping:

“I’m sorry… Adele!”

HAH! Guess being one of the Spice Girls isn’t enough for the hubby!

The fashion designer captioned the funny video:

“Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!? @davidbeckham kisses @adele #burninghisnuts”

Ch-ch-check out the (not-so) merry moment (below)!

Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s playfulness, saying:

“Hahaha ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry…Adele’” “#marriagegoals” “OMG, you two are so cute.”

Do U agree, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think about the carol debate (below)!

[Image via David Beckham/Victoria Beckham/Instagram]