Ouch!! David Beckham Posts Bloody Selfie After Daughter Harper BIT HIM!

Yikes!

David Beckham was reminded every action has a consequence while spending some daddy-daughter time with his 10-year-old Harper! The English soccer player shared he was bitten on the nose, posting a snapshot of his bloodied battle wounds on Instagram Monday and reflecting:

“Note to self, when tickling your daughter don’t put your nose near her mouth ”

While he looked bleary-eyed, the 46-year-old seemed in good spirits as he posed for the shirtless selfie (below).

Oh no! She really got him good!!

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Nearly Burned Off His Hair & Eyebrows In Thanksgiving Oven Mishap!

The upload comes after his wife Victoria Beckham teased the father for his outfit of the day on Saturday, sharing a snapshot of the duo in their finest country clothes. In an adorbz photo (below), the athlete donned a green cardigan and sweater vest paired with a walking stick and tie. The Spice Girls singer sported a tweed blazer and hat. Ch-ch-check it out!

The family has spent most of the lockdown in their Cotswolds home, though they venture into London from time to time, like on Thursday when they went into the city to set up a bake sale for Harper to raise money for Filozoikos Dog Rescue.

Clearly, David has been soaking up every moment with his kiddos (including Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16) — even if that means taking an unexpected beating on the rare occasion! We hope it heals quickly!

Thoughts?? Anything crazy like that happen to you before? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via David Beckham/Instagram]