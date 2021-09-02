Victoria Fuller Accuses Bachelor In Paradise Producers Of Harassment

It’s not all sunshine and roses on Bachelor in Paradise — at least according to former contestant Victoria Fuller.

While watching Monday night’s episode, the 27-year-old reacted to a particular moment on the spinoff series on her Instagram Stories. The reality star briefly hinted at the complicated relationship between cast members and producers behind the scenes — and let’s just say Victoria doesn’t have the warmest feeling about the franchise at the moment…

At one point in the latest episode, newcomer Chasen Nick expressed his joy about being on the beach in Mexico (and probably for the possibility of more followers and brand deals), saying:

“It doesn’t get much better than this, dude.”

That may be so for him, but the medical sales representative completely disagrees. Rolling her eyes in the video, Fuller says:

“Have you ever heard of paying for your own trip to Mexico and not getting harassed by producers?”

Harrassed? Strong words!

This isn’t the first time the dating show’s producers have come under attack. Contestants have previously noted that they manipulate storylines and exploit past traumas, all for the sake of viewership.



While Victoria did not share any more details about her specific claim, fans know that she is no stranger to the manipulative ways of the Bachelor staff. The Virginia native appeared on Peter Weber’s season in 2020, where she was pretty much at the center of all the drama. She even faced her former boyfriend Chase Rice who performed for the former couple on a one-on-one date. The 35-year-old country singer, who is currently dating Kristin Cavallari, told The Morning Toast podcast of that awkward encounter at the time:

“I wanted to go on there and promote my music. But [ABC production] brought a little extracurricular activity into that. … They set everybody up. I didn’t sign up for that. That’s my problem with it. At the end of the day, they have a job to do. I don’t have to be a part of that.”

Classic Bachelor move!

Victoria also isn’t the only alum to criticize production for how they treat contestants. In an Insta Q&A, Blake Horstmann explained why he decided not to come on BIP again, saying that he just did not want to enter back into a toxic environment:

“Ya know it was close. I went through some testing etc. but at the end of the day, I didn’t feel it was right for me. I am in a good place in my life. Personally, professionally and mentally. I didn’t want to go back into an environment that breeds toxicity and emotional abuse. I didn’t want to put my life in the hands of people that don’t really have your best interest in mind. It’s like having a coach who pushes you to do the wrong things.”

The 32-year-old then noted that the series was “just not for me,” adding:

“I decided my mental health was more important than some followers and engagement, but I absolutely do not think there is anything wrongs with people who do go on the show.”

Based on the drama happening on this season, it will be interesting to see if current contestants will feel the same way as Victoria and Blake. What do YOU make of her claims, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

