Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Dating Country Singer Chase Rice!

Kristin Cavallari has a new man.

It’s been more than a year since the reality star split from her husband of seven years, Jay Cutler. Despite it being, ya know, a pandemic when the divorce news first hit, Kristin appeared to have no trouble dipping her toes back into the dating pool during quarantine. She sparked romance rumors with both Austen Kroll and Craig Conover of Southern Charm, apparently had serious chemistry with ex Brody Jenner during her brief appearance on The Hills revival, and had a post-divorce fling with comedian Jeff Dye.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old now has a new flame: country singer Chase Rice. The pair have reportedly been in a “low-key and casual” relationship for about two months now. The outlet’s sources claimed “they’ve been talking and hanging out pretty regularly, getting to know each other, but seem to be heading toward that territory best described as smitten with each other.”

An insider for E! News confirmed the story, agreeing:

“At the moment, it’s still casual. It’s new. She’s been to one of his shows already and they’re having fun.”

The Laguna Beach alum had allegedly broken things off with Dye back in March, though they were seen smooching in Mexico after their supposed split made headlines. But in May, the mother of three confirmed her single status to E!, telling the outlet:

“I’m focusing on me and taking care of my babes. That’s it.”

Meanwhile, playing the field seems to have been a bit more difficult for Kristin’s anti-masker ex. Earlier this month, the former football player bemoaned his experiences in the dating scene on his podcast Uncut with Jay Cutler. He shared:

“It’s hard as hell really. Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that’s probably an issue. … I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed. It isn’t just a purely selfish play by my part.”

The athlete noted there are different “aspects that have to be taken into consideration” from his previous single days, adding:

“There are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game. You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

Well, his baby momma has been clearly been successful navigating those challenges… but it’s probably not the best idea to ask your ex for dating advice. Ah well, we’re sure they’ll both get the happy endings they deserve!

