New VPR Feud! Scheana Shay Had A Falling Out With Bestie Lala Kent Over... Brock Davies!

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are on the outs!!!

If you didn’t know, the Vanderpump Rules pair sparked feud rumors after they recently stopped posting about each other online. It was odd to many fans. We’re used to Scheana and Lala sharing pictures and videos of each other and their kids all the time. Lala even bought the house right next to the Good As Gold singer! They were that close! To go from frequently hanging out to just… nothing? So jarring! So of course it ignited speculation they had a falling out! But what happened??

The Book Thing?

Scheana previously hinted she was upset with several friends, including Lala, because they did not post anything publicly to support her memoir, My Good Side. However, The Row actress clapped back on her newly re-branded podcast, Untraditionally Lala, that her former pal didn’t share the full story.

This week, Lala claimed she not only supported Scheana whenever she experienced the tough times that she wrote in the book, but she also sent her a personal message and congratulated her on making The New York Times’ bestseller list. And here’s the thing — Lala DID post about the book, which is why she’s so angry and confused about the drama:

“I wanna shake her at times. … My friendship to you should not be based on if I posted your book in the proper timeline. You’re setting me up for failure every time, and let me be very clear, y’all, I posted the book. The book was posted. She’s upset that I didn’t post it in the proper timeline.”

Oof…

But according to Scheana, that’s not why she is really mad at Lala! She now alleges the Give Them Lala author is the one who isn’t telling the whole truth about their issues!

So… what is it?? Apparently, it all stems from the Brock Davies affair! Buckle up for this one…

Broken Trust

During Friday’s new episode of the Scheananigans podcast, Scheana explained that she didn’t want to air out all her problems with Lala publicly. However, because the 35-year-old spoke out about it — and left out important details — she felt she had to say more:

“After extending grace last week, I do feel the need to address it because Lala knows why our friendship is in the state that it’s in.”

Scheana believes Lala “did not take accountability” for the rift, noting that “this is not just about not posting my book for a week” but “so much more than that.” Jeez. During the promo tour for her memoir, the former SUR waitress said she was asked a lot about where she stood with her friend but pretended like they were on good terms — even calling her during a live show — because she didn’t want anyone to catch on to the tension. She just wanted to handle everything as privately as possible because she cares about her:

“That was my way of trying to keep our private matters private by publicly calling her. But the real reason [we aren’t on good terms] is not about the book. The real reason — which I’ve alluded to in interviews but I didn’t want to put people completely on blast is because these are people I genuinely care about.”

But the second Lala opened up about the situation on her podcast, the gloves came off for Scheana. Especially because the mom of two supposedly didn’t say what really happened!

Remember how Scheana dropped a bombshell in her memoir that Brock cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter years ago? She told no one for a long time, except for some friends, she didn’t tell the whole world until the book dropped. Well, one of her confidants was Lala — and she failed to keep it a secret! Scheana claimed:

“Not one — but two — of my closest friends repeated the Brock affair story to other people. One of those that it was repeated to was Brittany [Cartwright]. I know Brittany doesn’t have bad intentions. I wanted to tell her myself but I didn’t have a chance.”

Adding salt to the wound? Lala told her frenemy!

“That one that I can’t get over is Lala telling [our mutual friend] Jenna Willis, who I have not been on good terms with since last season. Lala did it to humanize me because she said that Jenna was going so hard on me that she wanted to tell her about what I was actually going through.”

Although Lala meant no harm either, her actions still felt like a betrayal to Scheana:

“Now I understand the intent was not malicious. … I kept this to myself for two years and then I told one of my best, closest and dearest friends and you go and tell someone. That was extremely heartbreaking.”

And once Scheana learned Lala told multiple people about the affair, she asked for space:

“Obviously that brings up all of the feelings again. My own husband betrayed me and my closest friends betrayed me. It was devastating. I know she felt horrible. She talked to Brock and I just felt like this isn’t even the first incident. There had been two things prior to that — where we were already rocky — and this just tipped me over.”

But Wait, There’s More

But it’s not just Lala’s loose lips that drove a wedge between them! Scheana also alleged that conversations about them filming The Valley hurt their relationship. How? She didn’t get into detail about that one! We saw Lala with the cast recently, but Scheana was nowhere to be found! It’s safe to assume she’s not in the upcoming season. Is that part of the reason for their rocky friendship? Hmm.

Scheana went on to slam Lala again for violating her trust:

“It was especially painful for me because Lala knew the dark place that I was in mentally. Finally, I was ready to open up to my close friends about this and she did the same thing. So she violated my trust in a way like that, I was like, ‘This is not a safe space for me. This is not a friendship I feel good in.’”

According to the Bravo personality, this is “a pattern of behavior” from Lala for years:

“I remember Ariana [Madix] and I would talk about this before every reunion, like, ‘Oh, are we ready for the Lala apology tour?’ Every year should treat me like s**t and then come to the reunion and cry and apologize and I would forgive her.”

But not anymore! Although Scheana would brush it under the rug in the past, she says she’s done putting up with BS now:

“I don’t want to just get over things and move on now. I want to place boundaries and have a little more respect for myself and the circle that I’m keeping. I want it to be people I trust. I feel safe in all of my friendships and now I don’t feel safe in this. I know she’s not used to me standing up for myself because in the past I just let people walk all over me and I sweep it under the rug. I couldn’t let this just be water under the bridge. It needs to be fully rebuilt and I don’t know if I want to rebuild it.”

Uh oh! It sounds like the friendship could be over for good! How awkward! After they became neighbors, we mean! It’s not like they can avoid each other moving forward! Oh no, and poor Summer Moon and Ocean! Their kids are so close! What will happen to their friendship now that their mommas are fighting? Hopefully, they can put aside their differences for the kids’ sake…

Insult To Injury

What made their feud even worse? Scheana received “the most gaslighting text” ever from Lala after an awkward run-in:

“There was no accountability. It was full of deflection and gaslighting. She called me cold and hostile. The issue is now the lack of accountability and you deflecting and you project this all onto me and gaslighting me. That’s not OK. So because I chose to write about it in a book that’s OK for you to go and tell someone four months before it’s even coming out? You don’t think that this person who has not good intentions for me is going to tell other people who also don’t have good intentions for me?”

Yeesh. The memoir came out, and Lala didn’t acknowledge it on social media, which made their mutual pals raise their eyebrows:

“Some of our mutual friends also noticed how passive aggressive that was. They’ve also seen her behavior and how she treats me, and they’re like, ‘Why do you put up with this? What are you gaining from this friendship?’ I just make excuses and make excuses and I’m always there for her.”

But now Scheana questions if Lala created all this drama just to have a storyline on The Valley:

“Part of me wonders, did she instigate this over the summer to fuel her story line on The Valley? Because she’s only friends with a couple of them and I’m friends with all of them. So she has beef with me and then she gets in more episodes.”

It would make for an interesting plot… if Scheana is even in this upcoming season! But it doesn’t look like she is so far! On her end, though, it wasn’t a “manufactured” storyline. She says she’s genuinely pissed at Lala:

“I would reach out multiple times privately because I wanted to hash this out privately. I’ve seen people saying this was manufactured for a story line and there is no truth to that. But I feel like the podcast episode that she just put out was purely performative. It’s one thing behind closed doors and one thing in front of the cameras and it’s just frustrating.”

Where do they go from here? If Lala wants to save their friendship, Scheana wants her to take accountability for once:

“I’ve always had a soft spot for her and it is why I’ve put up with a lot of struggles in this friendship over the years. I know there is a good person there. You’re not always a good friend but I can forgive. I can move on but if we’re gonna do that then we need to put the full truth out there. You need to take full accountability.”

She continued:

“I found myself in the biggest thing I’ve ever done professionally and I’m just getting weighed down by Lala’s emotional manipulation yet again. There’s never going to be accountability in this friendship. The real issue in this friendship is not that Lala changed, it is that I’ve changed.”

Damn. What a line.

What are your thoughts on the feud between Lala and Scheana? Do you think they’ll make up? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Brock Davies/Instagram, Access Hollywood/ET/YouTube]