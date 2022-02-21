Cops Now Believe Walking Dead Alum Moses J. Moseley's Death May Not Have Been By Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The investigation into the death of Walking Dead alum Moses J. Moseley continues to go deeper — and it’s becoming unclear as to whether he actually died by suicide, like police had initially suspected.

As we previously reported, the 30-year-old actor died late last month, with authorities discovering his body in a car in a remote area of the city of Stockbridge, Georgia. At the time, police were confident that the actor likely died by suicide, after Moseley was found with a bullet wound to his head and a gun in his lap in the car.

The TV star’s family quickly spoke out about the tragedy, and revealed that they very much did not believe Moseley died by suicide. And now, as police continue to investigate the particulars of the case, they are no longer sure that the actor’s death actually came by suicide.

Speaking to TMZ, Captain Randy Lee of the Stockbridge Police Department noted that investigators are now considering potential other causes of death in this case. He explained that cops are wondering about “other possibilities” that have come about during the forensic investigation (below):

“During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities. As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental.”

Wow.

The police captain added an important note, too, cautioning patience for those anxious to figure out exactly what happened:

“It is important to note, the case is still currently open and active and all possibilities and leads are being thoroughly investigated.”

That’s certainly wise and reasonable advice.

The media outlet spoke to an unnamed member of Moseley’s family for Sunday’s report, too. According to that family member, police are apparently looking at three things which may suggest the actor’s death was not by suicide: blood splatter evidence, the angle at which the bullet entered Moses’ skull, and his apparent “loose” grip on the gun, “as if someone put it in his hand.”

The family member alleges that the bullet apparently entered “below Moses’ eye and never left his skull,” which is an atypical location for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. TMZ notes that police most often see wounds in the temple or mouth, as opposed to where the bullet apparently entered the actor’s skull in this case. This follows Moses’ family’s belief that he was kidnapped and murdered at the location, with the scene staged to make it look like a suicide.

We sincerely hope the Stockbridge PD continues to fully investigate Moseley’s tragic death and the late actor’s family can soon receive some type of conclusive answer to their questions.

