Late Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Family Believes He May Have Been Kidnapped & Killed

The family of Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley continues to mourn his unexpected passing this week. And now, they are seeking a deeper investigation by the police involved in looking into his case.

According to a report published on Friday morning by TMZ, Moseley’s family does not believe that he died by suicide. Instead, they are concerned he may have been kidnapped and murdered by unknown persons.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, Moseley’s body was found by police in the city of Stockbridge, Georgia, on Wednesday. Cops immediately suspected suicide based on the particulars of where and how the 31-year-old actor was found. But now, Moses’ sister Teerea Kimbro is coming forward, telling the media outlet that she does not believe Moseley would take his own life. The outlet notes that Kimbro “believes with all her heart he was kidnapped and then killed three days later.”

At issue for Kimbro is the fact that Moseley apparently booked an acting gig for the Monday of this week, days after his family last heard from him and two days before his body was discovered. The grieving sister alleges the 31-year-old actor loved his on-camera work, and missing a taping is something she claims he would never do. Furthermore, according to the report, Kimbro argued that Moseley “loved where his career was heading,” and had been “planning big things in the near future.”

Knowing all that, the Georgia-based actor’s sister is skeptical about his cause of death. From her point of view, she believes it’s at least possible that Moseley was kidnapped, held against his will for a period of time, and then killed. It is unclear to what degree police are looking into this possibility. TMZ notes that cops told Moseley’s family that they believe the death to be a “possible suicide,” but investigators have apparently indicated they are looking into the possibility of foul play, as well.

Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee spoke to the news org about the investigation this week, as well. He echoed that report with this public statement:

“It is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out.”

We sincerely hope “any and all available avenues” are truly taken, especially considering some other unfortunate recent cases around the country where investigators may have cut corners.

Cops are now saying they found Moseley’s body in his car with the doors locked, a gun in his lap, and a wound to his face.

Apparently, the gun found was one of Kimbro’s weapons, which she owned legally. She told TMZ that she and Moses liked to go to the gun range together. He apparently had a license to carry a firearm, so it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for him to be armed. A funeral service for Moses will be held on Saturday in Aiken, South Carolina, where he was born and raised. Our condolences go out to Kimbro and the rest of Moseley’s family as they continue to grapple with his sad passing.

R.I.P.

