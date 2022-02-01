Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead At 31

Moses J. Moseley, an actor best known for his work on The Walking Dead, has died. He was just 31 years old.

Police in the city of Stockbridge, Georgia southeast of Atlanta are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death after they reportedly found the actor’s body in the Hudson Bridge area of the city last week. According to TMZ, there is currently an “active investigation” into what happened to the young actor.

Law enforcement sources are telling the outlet that Moseley died of a gunshot wound. Currently, officers are “working to find out who pulled the trigger” and determine whether foul play was involved, though at this early stage of the investigation police reportedly believe the actor’s death may be a possible suicide.

A family member reported to the outlet that they hadn’t heard from Moses since Sunday of last week. Alarmed, they opted to call around to hospitals in the area, but nobody reported having come across the actor. Then, last Wednesday, they officially filed a missing person’s report with the police. The investigation came to a culmination when cops contacted OnStar, which tracked Moseley’s car to the Hudson Bridge area. Sadly, that’s where police discovered his body.

Moseley gained fame on the hit AMC post-apocalyptic horror show by portraying one of the pet zombies of main character Michonne Hawthorne, played by Danai Gurira, for several seasons. He also achieved success with various minor roles in Watchmen, Queen Of The South, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire within the last decade.

A native of Georgia who based his acting career there, Moseley also worked in many other smaller acting and modeling projects throughout the last decade. The actor even appeared on the cover of Entertainment Weekly alongside Gurira back in 2012 as part of a feature story on the hit TV series.

Moseley’s manager, Tabatha Minchew, spoke out to the media this week about the actor’s death. In a statement published by Fox News, Minchew said:

“Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work. He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, co-stars and fans.”

TMZ added more from Minchew, as well:

“He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes.”

Tragically, on the final day of December 2021, Moseley posted a pic carousel to his Instagram account proudly reflecting on how the year had been “the most successful year of my life,” and that “2022 is going to be even better” (below):

We are sending all of our love and emotional support to Moseley’s family as they grapple with this tragic situation.

