Walton Goggins Was Already Prepping To Host SNL BEFORE Aimee Lou Wood Drama!

The White Lotus drama continues!

Following that very public back-and-forth between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, last week Saturday Night Live announced the 53-year-old actor would be a guest on one of their upcoming episodes! Of course, this was a big shock because of how SNL played a huge role in the Walton-Aimee beef itself. Walton’s decision had fans wondering just what the motive was here.

Well, now we have answers!

According to an insider for TMZ, The Righteous Gemstones actor was already in talks to come on the show a WHILE ago — way before all the drama. This source claims his decision to go on SNL wasn’t a shot at his costar at all, it was just unfortunate timing for that announcement…

In fact, they went on to tell the outlet that no content has been planned for Walton’s May 10 episode, so we’re not even sure if the drama is going to get addressed on the show or not. If they do another White Lotus parody… hoo boy.

What do U think is going to go down on Walton’s episode, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

