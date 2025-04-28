Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Meghan Markle Taking Swipe At Royal Family In First Podcast Interview, Say Critics! Shade Or No Shade? Why Demi Moore Posed For Pics With Blake Lively At Time Gala -- Even Though She Knows Some Of Justin Baldoni’s Claims ‘Could Be True’ Walton Goggins Was Already Prepping To Host SNL BEFORE Aimee Lou Wood Drama! Why Travis Kelce REALLY Unfollowed Ryan Reynolds -- Are Taylor Swift & Blake Lively DUNZO?! Lily Allen Apologizes To Katy Perry After Blasting 'Out Of Touch' Blue Origin Space Flight! See Why... Travis Kelce's Latest Move PROVES The Friendship Between Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, & Ryan Reynolds Is OVER! Why Holly Madison & Kendra Wilkinson Are Still Feuding Over 10 Years After Girls Next Door!  Honey Boo Boo Sobs Over Mama June's 'Transactional' Love In Emotional Trailer For Biopic -- WATCH! Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Blake Lively's Time Speech -- And Reveals Her 'Coping Mechanisms' During Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Stress 'Psychics’ & 'Conspiracy Theories'?! Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Takes Bizarre Turn! Timothée Chalamet's Family IS 'Supportive' Of Kylie Jenner Relationship -- Here's What They Like About Her! Taylor Swift 'Relieved' Blake Lively Apologized -- Using Her Like That 'Wasn't Something She Took Lightly'

The White Lotus

Walton Goggins Was Already Prepping To Host SNL BEFORE Aimee Lou Wood Drama!

Walton Goggins Was Already Prepping To Host SNL BEFORE Amy Lou Wood Drama!

The White Lotus drama continues!

Following that very public back-and-forth between Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood, last week Saturday Night Live announced the 53-year-old actor would be a guest on one of their upcoming episodes! Of course, this was a big shock because of how SNL played a huge role in the Walton-Aimee beef itself. Walton’s decision had fans wondering just what the motive was here.

Well, now we have answers!

Related: Morgan Wallen Turned Down SNL Sketch Role — Another Singer Filled In!

According to an insider for TMZ, The Righteous Gemstones actor was already in talks to come on the show a WHILE ago — way before all the drama. This source claims his decision to go on SNL wasn’t a shot at his costar at all, it was just unfortunate timing for that announcement…

In fact, they went on to tell the outlet that no content has been planned for Walton’s May 10 episode, so we’re not even sure if the drama is going to get addressed on the show or not. If they do another White Lotus parody… hoo boy.

What do U think is going to go down on Walton’s episode, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 28, 2025 12:52pm PDT

Share This