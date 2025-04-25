Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

OMG Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Totally Shading Jennifer Love Hewitt! They Really Are Still Feuding! Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Prince Harry Has No Relationship With King Charles Right Now -- Rift Worse After THIS 'Betrayal'! Timothée Chalamet’s Mom Reveals What SHE Thinks Of Kylie Jenner Amid Rumors Family Hates Her! Justin Bieber's Former Pal Thinks Singer Is In A Cult! This Church Is Why Their Relationship Crumbled! Hugh Jackman Takes A Swipe At Pal Ryan Reynolds Amid Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Legal Drama! Blake Lively 'Super Shady' Legal Move To Sucker Punch Justin Baldoni Exposed! White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Was Crying In Public 'For Over An Hour' After The Premiere! Witness Says... Royal Aide Who Called Out Meghan Markle For Bullying Just Earned MASSIVE New Role With Prince William! Noah Cyrus Tells Mom Tish She's Wanted To Marry EVERY GUY She's Dated... Including Dominic Purcell?? Feuding White Lotus Stars Aimee Lou Wood & Walton Goggins Working Together Again! Hear The 'Off The Record' Scoop! Meghan Markle Blasted For Causing Prince Harry's 'Loss Of Interest' In African Charity, Per Co-Founder's Brother!

The White Lotus

White Lotus Star Walton Goggins Hosting SNL After They Mocked Aimee Lou Wood! Wait, Will SHE Be There Too?!

White Lotus Star Walton Goggins Is Hosting SNL After They Mocked Aimee Lou Wood! Wait, Will SHE Be There Too?!

OMG! The White Lotus drama plot just MAJORLY thickened!

On Thursday, Saturday Night Live took to X (Twitter) to announce the hosts and musical guests for the final three episodes of season 50… On May 3, we’ll get Quinta Brunson and Benson Boone, and on May 17, Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny will close out the season. But what about May 10?? That slot is reserved for none other than Walton Goggins and Arcade Fire! This is not a drill!

As we’ve been following, SNL took a LOT of heat recently after they unapologetically made fun of Walton’s White Lotus love interest Aimee Lou Wood. She blasted the sketch on Instagram as “mean,” “unfunny,” and “cheap” as it took aim at her physical appearance rather than using her character as an opportunity to parody a political figure — like the sketch did for the rest of the HBO drama’s cast. If you somehow haven’t seen it yet, you can ch-ch-check it out (below):

The polarizing skit made even more waves as it came at the peak of Walton and Aimee Lou’s alleged drama. If you haven’t been following, the two developed an eyebrow-raising bond on set of the show… One they both very publicly celebrated in interviews and on social media! But by the time the finale rolled in, fans noticed they’d both unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading many to believe they had some sort of falling out. And Walton added fuel to that fiery speculation after he went out of his way to commend SNL’s controversial skit despite Aimee Lou taking serious offense to it!

It’s all just been a major s**t show! So the fact that he’s now agreed to host speaks even more volumes… Unless…

Related: Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Fiancée’s Response To White Lotus Incest Scene!

Last week, CNN reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister appeared on The Viall Files podcast and served up some piping-hot tea. You see, she claimed that despite all the feud rumors, Walton and Aimee Lou are actually set to work together again sometime VERY soon:

“There is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together. So, if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them. It’s not like they can’t be in the same room — is my point.”

Could SNL be that “something”?? Think about it… They could totally pull a Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell and use the show as an opportunity to address all the rumors that have been following them AND to make amends with the network!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Will you be tuning in? We know we will be!

[Images via Max/YouTube, NBC/Peacock, & Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 24, 2025 17:00pm PDT

Share This