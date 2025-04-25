White Lotus Star Walton Goggins Hosting SNL After They Mocked Aimee Lou Wood! Wait, Will SHE Be There Too?!

OMG! The White Lotus drama plot just MAJORLY thickened!

On Thursday, Saturday Night Live took to X (Twitter) to announce the hosts and musical guests for the final three episodes of season 50… On May 3, we’ll get Quinta Brunson and Benson Boone, and on May 17, Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny will close out the season. But what about May 10?? That slot is reserved for none other than Walton Goggins and Arcade Fire! This is not a drill!

final three shows of season 50! pic.twitter.com/a1ux3VLjVr — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 24, 2025

As we’ve been following, SNL took a LOT of heat recently after they unapologetically made fun of Walton’s White Lotus love interest Aimee Lou Wood. She blasted the sketch on Instagram as “mean,” “unfunny,” and “cheap” as it took aim at her physical appearance rather than using her character as an opportunity to parody a political figure — like the sketch did for the rest of the HBO drama’s cast. If you somehow haven’t seen it yet, you can ch-ch-check it out (below):

The polarizing skit made even more waves as it came at the peak of Walton and Aimee Lou’s alleged drama. If you haven’t been following, the two developed an eyebrow-raising bond on set of the show… One they both very publicly celebrated in interviews and on social media! But by the time the finale rolled in, fans noticed they’d both unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading many to believe they had some sort of falling out. And Walton added fuel to that fiery speculation after he went out of his way to commend SNL’s controversial skit despite Aimee Lou taking serious offense to it!

It’s all just been a major s**t show! So the fact that he’s now agreed to host speaks even more volumes… Unless…

Related: Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Fiancée’s Response To White Lotus Incest Scene!

Last week, CNN reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister appeared on The Viall Files podcast and served up some piping-hot tea. You see, she claimed that despite all the feud rumors, Walton and Aimee Lou are actually set to work together again sometime VERY soon:

“There is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together. So, if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them. It’s not like they can’t be in the same room — is my point.”

Could SNL be that “something”?? Think about it… They could totally pull a Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell and use the show as an opportunity to address all the rumors that have been following them AND to make amends with the network!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Will you be tuning in? We know we will be!

[Images via Max/YouTube, NBC/Peacock, & Nicky Nelson/WENN]