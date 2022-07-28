Arrest Warrant Issued For Retired Cop Whose Wife Allegedly Shot Him Over Molestation Claims

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A warrant was issued for the arrest of the retired police officer whose wife allegedly shot him over some very disturbing allegations.

As we reported, Shanteari Weems allegedly shot James Weems, Jr. inside their room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington DC on July 21. The 57-year-old was rushed to the hospital, and has remained there to continue receiving treatment.

Court docs allege the couple were in the room when Shanteari confronted James about accusations that he molested three children who went to the daycare she runs, Lil’ Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills, which were apparently made against him by the kids’ parents.

The confrontation reportedly escalated. In the docs, the 50-year-old daycare owner claimed her husband then got up and approached her in a threatening manner — at which point she allegedly grabbed a gun from her purse and shot him. She was charged with a single count of assault with the intent to kill, and is due in court on Friday.

Related: Angelina Jolie’s Lawyers Tried To Subpoena Brad Pitt At The SAG Awards!

But James isn’t getting off easy either. Baltimore County Police said a warrant was issued for James’ arrest on Wednesday “after allegations surfaced that James sexually abused at least three children while working at a daycare facility located in Owings Mills.”

According to a police statement, Baltimore County officials first started investigating James “earlier this month after they were notified of the abuse.” The ex-cop, who retired from the force in 2005 and worked at the daycare as a bus operator for the last two years, faces multiple charges.

When James is discharged from the hospital, he’ll be extradited to Baltimore County for his arraignment, per the statement. But it’s unclear when that will be, as officials haven’t revealed information on his current condition.

The statement noted that information can be called in to police at 410-307-2020, adding:

“Baltimore County detectives continue to work closely with detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department as well as members of the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services.”

A previous statement from the DC Metro Police claimed the shooting went down right before 8 p.m.. Police reportedly recovered two guns from the hotel room, as well as a notebook allegedly revealing Shanteari’s plans to shoot her husband.

Shanteari is being held without bond. For what it’s worth, she reportedly told police she didn’t want to kill James, only hurt him.

[Image via WUSA9]