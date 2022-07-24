Woman Arrested After Shooting Her Husband At A Hotel For Allegedly Molesting Kids At Her Daycare Center

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A woman was arrested this week after shooting her husband in a Washington D.C. hotel room for allegedly molesting children at her daycare center.

According to court documents obtained by WUSA9, police responded to a call to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday after reports were made of a man shot on the eighth floor of the establishment. Hotel management told law enforcement they first heard the fire alarm go off in the room. But when they went to check it out, they discovered something far more gruesome than expected – blood all over the wall. The employees quickly called 911.

After police arrived at the hotel room, they began speaking with the woman, identified as 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, through the door since she refused to open it. When they asked if she would come out so they could help the man who was shot, she threatened to shoot herself if they entered the room, per the court docs.

As the conversation continued, the officers tried to confirm if there was even a shooting victim inside, to which Shanteari allegedly yelled:

“He’s a child molester.”

According to The Baltimore Sun, the unidentified man then informed the officers through the door that he was hit in the head and leg. Eventually, police forcibly entered the room at 8:11 p.m. to treat the guy. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As Shanteari was detained in the room, she told law enforcement that she was married to the injured man for five years, and they lived together in Baltimore. She then claimed that several kids at her daycare center recently shared that her husband had molested them. She also reported the allegations to the Baltimore police.

Per Washington Post, Shanteari went on to explain that the incident occurred when she confronted him over the allegations. During their argument, the woman claimed she only shot her husband once he stood up and started moving toward her. She also told cops that she did not want to kill her partner, but instead just wanted to hurt him. However, the woman said she wanted to kill herself. Police said they discovered a notebook with similar comments about the incident, including one that read:

“I’m going to shoot [victim], but not kill him.”

Police also found a firearm in her purse and another in the safe of the hotel room. Shanteari was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of an unregistered firearm. She was held without bond and is heading to court on Monday.

In a statement to WUSA9, Baltimore County police said they were monitoring the situation in Washington D.C., adding:

“Due to the sensitive circumstances leading up to this incident, the Baltimore County Police Department continues to support the families impacted. As this investigation moves forward, the daycare facility remains closed.”

