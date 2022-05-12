Wendy Williams 'Would Love The Chance' To Meet With Sherri Shepherd Before Her Replacement Show Debuts -- Oh S**t!

Wendy Williams wants to meet with Sherri Shepherd and… squash the beef?! Or lay out some kind of communication plan between the former daytime TV host and her replacement?!

So goes the reporting Wednesday night, at least, after the Wendy Williams Show alum reached out to the media with a statement about her hopes for moving forward.

Of course, Sherri just spoke out on Instagram Live about Wendy’s current health status and on-air situation. And all that came in direct response to a recent comment the 57-year-old TV talker made about how she wasn’t planning on watching Sherri’s replacement show when it fires up later this year. And now, the whole back-and-forth is moving ahead some more…

In a short public missive sent to The Sun, the New Jersey native said this about her daytime TV replacement:

“I have tons of support around me and I am working on projects. I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet.”

That’s interesting!

Especially since “a source close to Sherri” has also come out with alleged daytime TV details. According to this apparent insider, Sherri’s team is preparing for whatever may happen this September when Shepherd takes the stage and makes her full-time on-air run official:

“Sherri is ready for Wendy to flip out once her show airs in September. There have been emergency meetings for Sherri’s public relations approach and there was an emergency meeting with Sherri’s personal representatives and the production team.”

Whoa!!

Yes, all that preparation includes figuring out what to do about some potentially serious shade from the daytime icon. The insider explained how Sherri’s reps allegedly feel about the situation, too:

“Sherri and her team are expecting an avalanche of negativity from Wendy once her new show starts.”

An “avalanche of negativity” is quit the comment.

And yet it doesn’t end there!

Wendy’s rep, LaShawn Thomas, also released a new statement to The Sun. In it, Thomas delivered a candid response to Sherri’s recent IG Live commentary, saying:

“I personally feel that it is difficult to wish a person well, which Sherri did, while attempting to health shame them at the same time, especially since Wendy was the one who created multiple platforms that gave Sherri several opportunities, Wendy is an icon and should be respected as such.”

The rep continued from there, doubling down on Wendy’s request to meet face-to-face with Sherri:

“Wendy requesting to have a sit down with Sherri to have a meeting of the minds is the perfect solution as she has no ill will or intent. Wendy is preparing to get her show back in motion.”

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see what Wendy’s specific plan is to “get her show back in motion,” as Thomas alludes.

