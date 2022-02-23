Wendy Williams' Lawyer Promises 'She'll Be Back' On TV In Positive Health Update!

Wendy Williams is going to climb back to the top. So says her lawyer, at least!

The legal advisor released a new statement on Tuesday evening that is echoing prior messages about the now-former daytime TV talk show host in the immediate aftermath of her ouster from The Wendy Williams Show.

Of course, as we reported on Tuesday, permanent guest host Sherri Shepherd is set to officially take over Wendy’s time slot with a new talk show next season. In the aftermath of that major announcement, Wendy immediately pointed out the door was still open for her to return. And now her lawyer is taking that a step further, basically guaranteeing it!

Speaking to The Sun, the advocate said:

“Wendy never had any intention not to return to TV. She just needed to come down to Florida and get her health together. Between Wendy’s Graves’ disease and the thyroid condition, they really did a number on her and she was on a lot of medication for a bit. She’ll be back.”

He was keen to inform the world that Wendy is really working on her health in the meantime, too.

Explaining that her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., has been “making sure she is eating the right foods,” Wendy’s lawyer added:

“She has a personal trainer she has been working with. I think Wendy is going vegan.”

Well OK then! Sounds like she’s really focused on her health!

And an anonymous source spoke out about the New Jersey native’s future on-air plans, as well.

Speaking about the daytime TV veteran, the insider also expressed to the outlet that Wendy is “going to make a comeback,” explaining:

“She is going to make a comeback. Once Wendy gets over this, because she will, she’s going to be bigger and better than ever. Let me tell you why- she will make a comeback because she is a walking Hot Topic. She’s a walking billboard! She will continue to be impactful and a sight to be seen no matter what she does next.”

Love the optimism!

That insider is definitely not wrong about Wendy being “a walking Hot Topic,” either! There’s a reason she made such good daytime TV for so many years — and compelling radio before that. She’s good at what she does!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!



