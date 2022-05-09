Sherri Shepherd's Surprising Response To Wendy Williams Blasting TV Show Takeover!

Sherri Shepherd understands why Wendy Williams isn’t too happy with her.

The 55-year-old host of the new Sherri Shepherd Show opened up in an Instagram Live streaming session over the weekend, and was surprisingly candid — and encouragingly understanding — about all the public drama and controversy surrounding the former host of the Wendy Williams Show.

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how Wendy hasn’t exactly been silent about being replaced by Shepherd in the daytime TV lineup. On Saturday, the 57-year-old ex-daytime diva sat down for a new interview with Fat Joe in which she explained why she wouldn’t be checking in to watch Sherri’s version of the show!

At one point during the long chat, Wendy told the rapper:

“I won’t be watching her because I know what she’ll be doing and that’s not really my thing … you know what I’m saying? But I love, I love being on my own show. And I love that people love to watch it, you know, all the time.”

Wow! The shade!

You can see all of Wendy’s comments — including her insistence to Fat Joe that she is “absolutely” returning to host a talk show again — in this hour-long clip from his IG:

Naturally, fans immediately wanted to know what Sherri thought about all that!!

Thankfully, during her own Instagram Live video posted later over this past weekend, Sherri responded to a fan asking for her take on Wendy’s statements. Being honest and polite, Sherri said she completely understood why Wendy doesn’t want to tune in:

“I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that’s OK. You know, I understand. I’m not mad at Wendy. She’s going through a lot.”

The new TV host also added her belief that “everyone should be praying for Wendy” after the last few months of controversies, including TV tensions and reported health issues.

Sherri added:

“I’m concerned. I’m really truly concerned for her because I don’t feel like there’s anybody over there protecting her. And it’s really hard when there’s no protection around you … But I’m not mad at Wendy because she won’t watch my show.”

One IG Live commenter then asked the Call Your Mother actress whether she and Williams had been friends before this talk show situation.

Sherri replied that the duo had previously been “very friendly” with each other when Sherri was on The View, but they really didn’t have a super-close connection:

“We don’t run in the same circles because I live in LA and Wendy lives in New York. … Sometimes stuff doesn’t pan out as far as friendships.”

Makes sense! That’s the way it goes sometimes.

Still, Sherri wanted to make very clear that she was hoping for the best with Wendy’s future health and wellness:

“She’s not well. There’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life … All I can do over here [is] pray.”

Can’t really do much more than that at this point, especially if you’re not in Wendy’s inner circle of friends and confidantes.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Is this truly Sherri being caring?

Sound OFF down in the comments (below)…

[Image via The Wendy Williams Show/YouTube/WENN]