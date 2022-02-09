Wendy Williams' Hiatus Extended Through The Rest Of The Season, Sherri Shepherd To Become 'Permanent Guest Host'

Wendy Williams won’t be returning to her eponymous talk show anytime soon.

According to People, the daytime diva’s hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show will be extended through the “rest of” season 14 amid her ongoing health issues.

A source close to the situation told the outlet:

“Wendy won’t be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves’ disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time.”

Sad.

The insider went on to call the rumors that Wendy was also struggling with addiction or dementia “false,” sharing:

“But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false. Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing.”

That it is!

In the meantime, it sounds like Sherri Shepherd will be named as the show’s “permanent guest host,” according to TMZ. Multiple sources with direct knowledge told the outlet the 30 Rock alum will take the reins of the show starting in September, adding that everyone involved expects the deal to be locked in the very near future.

The sources said the program’s producers will be monitoring Wendy’s progress between now and September. If the media personality’s health improves, there’s a chance she’ll return; but if Wendy doesn’t get better, then they’ll change the name of the show as early as September, which will mark its 15th season.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, seeing as the actress has been the fan favorite among the rotating guest hosts this past season. However, Sherri’s team isn’t confirming anything just yet. A rep for the actress told People:

“Sherri is thrilled to be invited back to guest host the Wendy Williams Show the week of February 21st. No comment on these rumors.”

Wendy hasn’t appeared on the show since July 2021, when she signed off at the end of season 13, telling fans she’d be back for season 14. That didn’t happen though, as the star’s breakthrough COVID-19 case and her ongoing health issues tied to her Graves’ disease delayed its initial return to October 4.

The premiere episode was pushed back again to October 18, despite the 57-year-old having recovered from COVID. The show said in a statement at the time:

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

Since then the show has continued to air with a slew of guest hosts including Bill Bellamy, Whitney Cummings, Leah Remini, and of course, Sherri.

