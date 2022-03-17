Wendy Williams Speaks Out -- Says She's 'Absolutely' Of Sound Mind & Teases TV Comeback In New Tell-All Chat!

Wendy Williams is speaking out about what she’s gone through over the last few months in an attempt to clear the air of all the rumors about her health and financial situation.

The 57-year-old TV personality and former Wendy Williams Show superstar granted a phone interview to Good Morning America journalist T.J. Holmes, and on Thursday, the news outlet released the contents of that interesting chat.

Related: Wendy’s Ex-Husband Sues Production Company For Wrongful Termination

Intro’d for the segment by GMA powerhouse Robin Roberts, Holmes opened up with an interesting reveal: the daytime TV legend actually reached out to the show, and not the other way around! So it’s clear Wendy must’ve really wanted to get her side of the story out there!

Speaking to Holmes about her current well-being following Sherri Shepherd‘s ascent into her old time slot on mid-day TV, the New Jersey native was keen on ending any kind of health (or mental health) speculation from fans. Speaking by phone, the journalist asked her this shocker right at the very start of the interview:

“Are you, Wendy, of sound mind?”

No missing a beat, the former radio talker responded:

“Absolutely! Are you?”

OK!

From there, the conversation turned to all that has been going on in Wendy’s life of late. For one, she slammed Wells Fargo, which had previously claimed she was supposedly “incapacitated” as they froze her assets and sought to prevent her from being “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

Wendy alleged that was all bull s**t in this new chat with GMA, slamming the bank and explaining she merely wanted to involve her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in her finances while adding:

“Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me. They say that I need somebody to handle my account, and I don’t want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

Well then! She took another dig at the financial services giant, claiming her take on their “undue influence” concern didn’t sit well:

“I want to spend more time with my family and, you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that.”

Wow. She’s clearly not happy about that whole situation. Nor should she be! They messed with her money!

Related: Wait, Is Wendy Really Back With Her Ex Amid All This?!

Beyond the finances, Wendy also spoke up about her health, telling Holmes that she’s apparently doing well right now:

“[My] health is very well, and I’ve actually had a few appointments. You know, I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old.”

She also insisted she’s already looking at possible future on-air ventures:

“I’m very comfortable [with returning to work]. You know, my partners with the show, everybody’s ready.”

TBH, we’re ready too! We think pretty much all of her viewers are! And while she did tell Holmes there are things she “needs to work out” that apparently have “nothing to do” with her health for the next few months, Wendy teased a potential comeback nevertheless:

“Well, give me, give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and free and ready to do my thing. … Keep watching because I’m going to be back on The Wendy Show, bigger and brighter than ever.”

Wow, that sounds remarkably optimistic to us! We would certainly love to see that when it happens! Here is the full GMA segment (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are U surprised Wendy reportedly reached out to GMA specifically to get her side of the story out like this? Do U think she’s primed for a comeback soon??

Sound OFF with your take on Wendy’s current situation and on-air future down in the comments (below)…

[Image via The Wendy Williams Show/YouTube]