Katy Perry Called Out As A Hypocrite As Climate Change Video Resurfaces After Space Flight

Critics have drudged up a years-old video of Katy Perry speaking on climate change after her controversial Blue Origin space flight.

After successfully launching into space and returning back to Earth all in the span of 11 minutes on Monday, the I Kissed a Girl singer and the rest of the all-female crew received a TON of backlash. Some criticized it as a “gluttonous” show of wealth — which didn’t actually achieve anything to further mankind — and others slammed the negative effects it would have on our planet… That last part is particularly egregious from Katy, as she used to be all about the environment. In fact, critics have uncovered a decade-old climate change video showing how the pop star used to care. Supposedly.

In a video for UNICEF posted in 2015, the California Gurls singer walked viewers through all the ways climate change impacts children around the world:

“Hi, I’m Katy Perry. Let’s take a journey to see how man-made climate change is hurting children around the world … Over the Pacific in the Philippines, we’ve seen more devastating tropical cyclone patterns emerging, while further west in Bangladesh, millions of children and families have lost their homes to flooding. Because it’s always children who are first to suffer from its impact.”

You can watch the full video (below):

Critics are now labeling the 40-year-old a hypocrite as the Blue Origin rocket emissions were enough to “alter” our atmosphere.

On the official Blue Origin website, it’s noted that “no carbon” is emitted during flight — “the only byproduct of New Shepard’s engine combustion is water vapor.” However, while carbon may not be the biggest culprit here, the water vapor is still enough to negatively impact the atmosphere. Eloise Marais, a professor of Atmospheric Chemistry and Air Quality at University College London, told the BBC on Monday:

“It alters the chemistry of the stratosphere, depleting the ozone layer, and also forms clouds that affect climate.”

Oof… And she wasn’t the only critic. Over on X (Twitter), users have been quick to chime in on the video:

“Katy Perry 2015: Lectures us icky regular people on Global Man-Made Climate Change Katy Perry 2025: Takes an 11-minute space tourism joy ride that probably produced more carbon than I have in my entire lifetime.” “katy perry kissing the ground and saying ‘we need to save Mother Earth’ after she went to space for 30 seconds to promote her s**tty album, probably opened a hole in the ozone layer & promoted one of the companies responsible for the destruction of earth…..is a choice.” “Imagine how many starving children could have been fed by the cost of just this one flight… Imagine how many sleeping bags and mosquito nets could have been purchased. Imagine…” “katy perry coming back to earth to touch it & say “we need to treat this planet better” as if you didn’t go into space with a bunch of other rich celebs and do more damage to the earth in a few hours than the average person does in their life for no reason what so ever, but sure!”

Yeesh!

