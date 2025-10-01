Got A Tip?

White Lotus Star Lukas Gage Reveals HORRIBLE Way He Learned He Was Being Cheated On!

Poor Lukas Gage!!

In a new interview with New York Post on Tuesday, the 30-year-old actor opened up about a previous relationship of his — and the way he found out he was being cheated on. While speaking with the publication, The White Lotus star said he had what he believed to be an exclusive relationship with a past partner, but that all came crashing down so quickly when he contracted an STI!

He explained:

“It was a double whammy. It wasn’t that I was in an opposition to having a monogamous relationship, it was just not talked about. It really kind of freaked me out and sent me into a spiral.”

Terrible!

Related: OF Star Lily Phillips Gives Scary Health Update!

And it gets even worse, because the Euphoria star said his partner continued to deny it even when faced with the facts:

“He was very much sticking to the lie, until I went to the doctor who laughed at me as soon as I pulled down my pants and said, ‘That’s an STD’.”

Going to the doctor just threw him for another loop, however. He found out that he didn’t have one — but TWO — sexually transmitted diseases! OMG! Luckily they were both treatable and he’s going to be okay, but we can’t imagine what ran through his head in that moment. The betrayal…

From that point on, Lukas said he now will “do anything I can to protect myself, whether or not I’m in a relationship”:

“That certain situation really was the thing that pushed me into being extra cautious. Since then, even regardless of the status of the relationship, I’ve been consistent with the three month rule. It doesn’t matter if you’re single, in a relationship, somewhere in between. I think having that awareness and that protection, that knowledge, is the way that we don’t have to live in fear and have anxiety.”

It sucks he had to learn that lesson the hard way…

We’re glad to hear Lukas was able to take something positive out of such a s**tty situation. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

Oct 01, 2025

