Whitney Houston Saved Daughter Bobbi Kristina From Drowning In Tub -- Just Hours Before Dying In A Tub Herself

In an upcoming Lifetime documentary, it was revealed that Whitney Houston had actually rescued her daughter Bobbi Kristina from drowning in a tub hours before the Queen of Pop was found dead in a bath, too.

This chilling detail will reportedly be featured in the new film entitled Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All, which premieres this Saturday. The two-hour program, which includes exclusive interviews from the singer’s friends and family, presents an in-depth look into some of the struggles that the mother and daughter had faced. It also includes more details about the devastating events leading up to Houston’s untimely death, such as the scary moment with her late daughter.

Back in 2012, the I Will Always Love You performer found her 18-year-old asleep in the tub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. In the documentary, Shawn McGill, a close friend of the late crooner, opened up about the heart-stopping situation, saying:

“The next morning Whitney is like ‘Krissy almost died last night, Shawn and Nick [Gordon] you need to get away from that water, that water is evil.”

Furthermore, the musician’s goddaughter Brandi “Lil B” Burnside Boyd also revealed that Houston believed “God told her” to check on her daughter, explaining:

“Whitney said that God told her to go and check on Krissy. Her mother literally was her savior. If my godmother had not walked in that bathroom the very second she did, Krissi would have died.”

As you may know, the following morning on February 11, 2012, she was found dead at age 48 in the same hotel just hours before she was set to perform at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Gala and a day before the actual Grammy Awards.

Three years later, her daughter was also found unresponsive in the bathtub of her home in Rosewell, Gerogia. After spending months in a coma and receiving treatment at different facilities, Bobbi Kristina died at the age of 22.

In the docu-film, her friend Sarah Beckmann couldn’t help but point out the gut-wrenching similarities in their tragic deaths, saying:

“The fact that she was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn’t make any sense.”

At the time, the Fulton County Medical Examiner deemed her cause of death as “immersion associated with drug intoxication” and couldn’t determine whether the death was due to “intentional or accidental causes,” according to The Daily Mail. But many believed that her boyfriend Nick Gordon was responsible for her death, including the late singer’s aunt Tina Brown.

“He was there when Whitney died….Nick’s motivation for killing my niece would be greed. It’s all about money, power, and prestige. Yeah, it’s deep and it’s ugly.”

In case you didn’t know, the Bobby Brown and Houston family had sued the former beau for wrongful death, claiming he gave her a “toxic cocktail” that eventually caused her demise. He was later ordered to pay $36 million in damages but was later found dead from a drug overdose in a Florida hotel last January.

In case you didn't know, the Bobby Brown and Houston family had sued the former beau for wrongful death, claiming he gave her a "toxic cocktail" that eventually caused her demise. He was later ordered to pay $36 million in damages but was later found dead from a drug overdose in a Florida hotel last January.

