Sharon Osbourne Says Whitney Houston Once WENT OFF On Her For 'Trying To F**k' Bobby Brown!

Sharon Osbourne will always remember this intense celebrity encounter!

During Tuesday’s episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the family talked about some of the interactions they’ve had over the years with other A-Listers — and the 71-year-old television personality shared an absolutely wild story about Whitney Houston!

Sharon recalled she met the iconic singer while she was hosting the Divas Duets for VH1. During soundcheck, Whitney’s daughter Bobbi Kristina sat down next to the reality star, followed by Bobby Brown:

“I was at sound check, and Whitney was up on stage doing her sound check. Her little girl [Bobbi Kristina] obviously liked watching The Osbournes and she came up and sat next to me. Gorgeous little thing. And then suddenly her dad came and sat [on] the other side of me, Bobby.”

Well, the I Wanna Dance With Somebody artist’s then-husband sitting next to Sharon caught her attention! And she didn’t seem too happy about what happened! Whitney immediately stopped singing, recalls Sharon. As the track slowly ended, she asked a truly unexpected question:

“And she goes, ‘Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to f**k my husband?’”

OMG, WHAT?!

In shock, Sharon — who had been married to Ozzy Osbourne for decades that point — quickly denied the accusation. She replied:

“And I’m like, ‘No, no, please, I’m not!’ I went running down the aisle, and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, you don’t understand! No, no, no, I wasn’t.’”

Noticing the wedding ring on Sharon’s left finger, which Kelly Osbourne described as a “huge square of just pave diamonds,” Whitney paused. She demanded to see it closer. Sharon immediately took it off and even offered to give the Grammy winner the sparkler, promising she wasn’t trying to hook up with Bobby! Sharon said:

“I gave her the ring, threw it at her. I said, ‘I promise you, I’m not interested in your husband. I’m married.’ And then she goes, ‘Alright then. OK.’”

And then they went on like nothing happened! Ha! Wow.

Despite the awkward confrontation, Sharon had nothing but nice things to say about Whitney. She explained they ran into each other a few more times over the years afterward, and Whitney was always kind to her:

“She was just a very nice lady.”

Wow! Talk about an unforgettable celebrity encounter! You can watch the podcast episode (below):

