Lindsie Chrisley Slams Her Dad, Says There Will 'Never Be A Reconciliation' With Her Family

Lindsie Chrisley is getting real about the likely future between her and her estranged family members — and particularly her father, Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley.

The young mom opened up to ET about her podcast Coffee Convos this week — and ended up explaining the not-so-glamorous reality of the serious rift between her and her reality TV-famous family.

The biggest news here is that Lindsie is now openly saying there will “never” be a reconciliation between her and Todd, explaining:

“There will never be a reconciliation. I think that the most that anyone could ask for at this point is for everyone to go on with their lives as they see fit and to just leave the other side alone. But at this point, there will be no chance for reconciliation.”

While we knew that very well could be true based on both parties’ past actions, to hear the 31-year-old so definitively cut down the possibility of any future reconciliation is certainly a jaw-dropper!

And don’t expect a cold war either — as long as they keep up the feud, so will she, as she continued:

“And unfortunately, I’m going to continue to respond to whatever allegations are put out. … I need to protect my peace and I don’t want to be drug up in drama all of the time. And unfortunately I have been the person that drama is always surrounding because I’m not a part of them, you know? And so I’m the outsider looking in. And so I’m always the target.”

How is Lindsie protecting herself? Well, she says she’s not following the family’s very public television and social media-based promotional endeavors, and that’s probably a good thing.

The mom to 8-year-old son Jackson explained that she was advised by a professional to try to avoid all the noise, as it’s been triggering for her in the past:

“Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media, things that were being posted because it’s triggering to me. So I try to distance myself from that as much as possible.”

But the worst of it is getting through:

“However, I was told many things that have been said. And it’s hard not to want to respond to those things. Because some of the things that have been said either are just categorically false or maybe the intentions I don’t feel are pure.”

What exactly does she think is false? Well, Todd previously claimed that this whole feud started because Lindsie is jealous of her siblings — notably of 24-year-old younger sister Savannah, who has a much larger social media presence. But his eldest daughter balks at that characterization, and makes an interesting point in the process.

Lindsie offered:

“What is there to be jealous of? I moved away from something that I felt was toxic and not in my best interest and forged my own path. I’m educated. I have my own home. I have a beautiful child. I have a great life. I have a life outside of the public eye that I truly value. And there’s nothing to be jealous of because they’re on a reality TV show? I’m not envious of anyone who’s on reality TV.”

Ouch!

Lindsie’s final words are clear, definitive, and directly aimed at her dad:

“Leave me alone. Let me live my life.”

Jeez… Will that ever actually happen, though?

See the full Chrisley feud convo (below)!

What do U think about this interview, Perezcious readers? It doesn’t sound like there’s much common ground on which these two sides can re-build a relationship at this point, is there?!

Sound off with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

