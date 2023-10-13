Why Pete Davidson Is Having ‘Hard Week’ Ahead Of Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig

It hasn’t been an easy return to Saturday Night Live for Pete Davidson…

For those who don’t recall, the 29-year-old comedian was supposed to host the late-night sketch comedy show on May 6 for the first time since he left in 2022. However, the episode was thrown out when the Writers Guild of America went on strike to fight for better working conditions and fair wages. With the strike ending late last month, though, Pete is set to come back to host on Saturday with Ice Spice as the musical guest.

Sadly, the actor hasn’t been in a great headspace amid show preparations. In fact, a friend told Page Six on Friday that it’s been a really difficult week for Pete. Like many of us, the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel have been on his mind. And for Pete, it has reminded him of losing his father, Scott Davidson, during the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center:

“Pete’s dad was a victim in the terrorist attacks of 9/11, so it’s been a hard week for him.”

So, to distract himself, Pete has been focused on the job, working on his monologue at comedy clubs in New York City. It’s unknown if he plans on mentioning what’s happening in Israel and Gaza in his opening monologue at this time. The insider said:

“He’s thrown himself into the show, because, what else can you do?”

While producers were used to him not coming to set due to personal struggles throughout his time on SNL, he has been dedicated to showing up and putting in the work this week. The outlet reported that Pete has had a busy week at the 30 Rock studios, going to read-throughs, writing skits, and attending the traditional host dinner with executive producer Lorne Michaels and the cast.

Saturday Night Live is very stressful and filled with long hours. So hopefully he’s taking some time to focus on his mental health, especially if he’s been struggling with some painful memories as a result of the tragedies occurring right now. Fortunately, as the Page Six source noted, he seems to have a supportive group looking out for him at this time:

“People around Pete are always going to be watching out for his mental health.”

That is good to hear.

Well, we’re wishing Pete the best of luck with the show following this tough week. Are you excited to see him host, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

