Gigi Hadid Condemns 'Terrorizing Of Innocent People' In Israel: 'Does Not Do Any Good For Free Palestine Movement'

Gigi Hadid is speaking out against the horrific attacks taking place in Israel by Hamas terrorists.

The 28-year-old model, who is of Palestinian descent, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a lengthy statement condemning the “terrorizing of innocent people” in the country while also voicing her support for Palestine. She wrote:

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children. I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation, it’s a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

Gigi continued, recognizing the fact that what is happening right now “does not do any good for the free Palestine movement”:

“The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back&forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of), and helps perpetuate the false idea that being Pro-Palestine = antisemitic.”

The Next In Fashion host went on to share her “condolences” to everyone, saying:

“If you are hurting as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love & strength – whoever and wherever you are. There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born. I know my words will never be enough or heal the deep wounds of so many, but I pray for the safety of innocent lives, always.”

As you may know, Gigi and her younger sister, Bella Hadid, have long been vocal about their support for Palestine. But at this time, Bella has not addressed the war on social media. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know below.

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

