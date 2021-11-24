Will Smith Reveals He Used To VOMIT When He Orgasmed! TMI!

Will Smith is laying it all on the line… in fact, he may be laying too much on the line.

Even before the actor released his new memoir, headlines were frequently littered with VERY private details about his personal life. (Thanks, Red Table Talk.) But if you thought Will was an open book before, well, wait until you learn what’s in his actual book!

Related: Will Confesses He Once Thought About Killing His Father — And Explains Why

A new headline-grabbing anecdote concerns his romance with teenage girlfriend Melanie Parker as well as the relationship’s demise. Per BuzzFeed News, Melanie had a difficult upbringing and the future Grammy winner wanted to help with “healing the pain of her trauma.” After Melanie was kicked out of her aunt’s house, Will asked his parents to let her move in with them. His mother agreed, but had a strict “no sex” rule.

Surprise, surprise — the rule got broken. And the writer even admitted that his mom caught them in the act:

“And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen. Still innocent, she flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking. … As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor.”

Yep, that’s pretty freaking embarrassing — but somehow that’s not even the most mortifying situation to emerge from this relationship!

While the 53-year-old described himself as all-in on their young love, he returned from a two-week tour to find out that Melanie had cheated on him. He recalled:

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse. … Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.”

Phew. That is certainly a vivid description! But it gets even crazier:

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Wait, he would throw up? For real?!

WTF?!

What an admission. We’re speechless, TBH. Honesty may be the best policy, but he didn’t have to include that in his memoir!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum added:

“In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away. But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony.”

The look in their eyes when he vomited all over them as they climaxed? Yeah, who can blame them for being disgusted?

Jeez Louise. Mind you, the future superstar was only 16 years old at this time, it’s well before the Willennium. So we can’t help feel a little sorry for the kid… but seriously, the Men In Black star could have kept that tale in the vault!

The performer later reconciled with Melanie, though their relationship eventually ended with “resentment, rage, and destruction.” He was apologetic for his own part in their breakup, calling her a “victim of one of the lowest points in my life.”

Related: Will Writes About Tripping On Ayahuasca, Going To Tantric Sex Expert

Of course, that wouldn’t be the last time Will went on a sexual bender either, as he wrote that for the first four months of his relationship with future wife Jada Pinkett Smith, they “drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day.” He pledged to “satisfy this woman sexually, or… die trying.”

Do you now feel like you know way more about Will Smith than you ever cared to? We sure do! Glad he had the opportunity to get all this off his chest, we suppose…?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]