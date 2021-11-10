Will Smith Tripped On Ayahuasca & Went To Tantric Sex Expert During Temporary Split From Jada Pinkett!

Only Will Smith would have a rebound fling so out of this world!

In his new book Will, which hit shelves Tuesday, the Men In Black star recalled how he went the nontraditional route to get over his temporary split from wife Jada Pinkett Smith, which included tripping on ayahuasca a whopping 14 times and going to a tantric sex expert!

The actor began the passage by revealing he sought out a shaman after breaking up with Jada in 2011, who gave him psychotropic tea and led the movie star through the visions it produced. He recalled feeling after an hour of drinking the substance:

“I was floating deep in outer space … I was trillions of light years away from earth.”

That’s one way to get out of your feelings!

During his trip, Will began to sense an “unseeable woman,” who he came to call “Mother,” behind him. He wrote:

“I can tell she’ll never leave me.”

He wasn’t entirely wrong: the Fresh Prince said he ended up tripping 13 more times, with “Mother” visiting him during eight of them.

At the end of his experience, Smith came to a profound conclusion. He remembered thinking:

“If I’m this beautiful, I don’t need #1 movies to feel good about myself. If I’m this beautiful, I don’t need hit records to feel worthy of love. If I’m this beautiful, I don’t need Jada or anyone else to validate me.”

Yay for self-love!

The performer went on to explain his short split from his wife came after the Girls Trip star’s 40th birthday. Will went all out for the event with an extraordinarily extra celebration in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that appeared to him in a (non-drug-induced) vision three years before.

To celebrate his lady love, Will created a documentary about his wife’s family, complete with audio recordings from her beloved late grandmother; he hired Jada’s favorite artists to do custom paintings; he set up golf outings and hikes; and a lavish dinner reached via a 20-foot-long archway filled with photos of Jada. After the meal, a screen lifted to reveal a surprise performance by Mary J. Blige. Casual.

The 53-year-old wrote:

“I was the perfect husband.”

But it was all wrong for Jada. Smith explained his wife said nothing about it, writing:

“Not a ‘thank you,’ not an ‘I loved it.’”

Instead, momma took a long shower before telling him to cancel the rest of the weekend’s plans. When he resisted, she yelled:

“‘CANCEL IT NOW!’ … [She called the party] the most disgusting display of ego I have ever seen in my life.”

Yikes!

The pair didn’t speak for the rest of the trip, or even for a few days after they got back to El Lay. Will was so disappointed by his wife’s reaction, he finally threw in the towel.

He wrote that he told Jada:

“I retire. I retire from trying to make you happy … I quit — you go do you, and I’m-a go do me.”

The star explained while they “didn’t want a divorce,” the parents needed time apart, noting that the idea of fulfilling each other’s needs was a “vampiric relational model.”

So Smith embarked on quite the journey. He traveled to Trinidad for some r&r, then met with counselor Michaela Boehm, who specializes in tantric sexuality.

The author explained that Boehm’s first question was what would make him “happy,” to which he replied:

“I would have a harem.”

Naturally!

While Will was merely speaking hypothetically, Boehm took his response seriously. She asked Will who would be in this harem, and was not having it when he was stunned into silence. She told him:

“Look, you are Will Effin’ Smith. You are one of the richest, most beloved people on earth. If you can’t have the life that you want, the rest of us are screwed.”

He gave in and humored her by naming Halle Berry and ballerina Misty Copeland — but Boehm wanted a bigger roster, so she opened her laptop and “showed [Smith] videos and TED Talks of the most dynamic and talented women from across he globe.”

Overall, they came up with a cool 25 women for Will’s hypothetical harem, but he didn’t name them all in the book.

As you know, the couple eventually got back together and have hinted that they’ve been less monogamous in the years since. So Will and Jada’s separate harems might just exist somewhere!

Honestly, we have so respect for Will and Jada. They have clearly made a conscious decision to stay united in Earthly marriage while their souls are allowed to wander into a few dimensions every now and then. Sounds pretty epic to us!

Pick up Will’s book for more juicy tales…

