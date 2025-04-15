William Levy ARRESTED! Facing Multiple Charges! He: He’s too old to be behaving like this! William Levy… Related Posts From Real Housewives To Prison! Bravolebrity Sentenced To Serious Time Behind Bars! Lisa Vanderpump Told Ally Lewber To Get Back Together With James Kennedy After His Domestic Violence Arrest! WTF?! Kaitlyn Bristowe Accuses Ex Jason Tartick Of Using His New Dog For TRULY Diabolical Revenge On Her!!! Russell Brand Denies Rape Accusation -- Admits To Being Drug & Sex Addict But 'Never' A Rapist CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 15, 2025 11:14am PDT Share This Categories Busted! Latinolicious PerezTV William Levy YouTube