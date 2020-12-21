Wilmer Valderrama & Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Are Expecting Their First Child -- See The EPIC Baby Bump Pics!

OMG! Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco revealed on Monday they are expecting their first child!

The couple took to Instagram with matching captions to announce the great news and share a pair of sexy baby bump photos, writing:

“#ItsJustUs3Now”

What an amazing set of pics! So epic!

The hashtag is a nod to their engagement announcement in which the soon-to-be-soon-to-be-parents gushed:

“It’s just us now”

Celebrity friends, including new mom herself Sophie Turner, were quick to celebrate the happy surprise, with the Game Of Thrones actress commenting:

“Yessss.”

Rumors first sparked about Valderrama and Pacheco’s romance in April 2019 after they were seen shopping in Los Angeles. That summer, they attended Joe Jonas and Turner’s “secret” wedding together, making their relationship more official publicly.

The duo recently celebrated their anniversary, in which the 40-year-old penned a heartfelt message to his fiancée (above). What a happy way to both start and end the year! We can’t wait to welcome this little bundle of joy in 2021!

[Image via Wilmer Valderrama/Instagram.]