Freaky Viral Video Shows Paranormal 'Creature' Walking On A Bridge -- Or Is It A 'Witch'!? Look!

Need help staying awake tonight? Boy, do we have the viral video for you!

This insanely scary footage recorded in India has been making the rounds on social media over the past few weeks, picking up so much attention that multiple Indian news outlets have been reporting on it.

What’s gotten everyone so shook up, you ask? The video purportedly shows a supernatural “creature” walking on a bridge — and no one can agree on what the figure actually is!

The footage (below) starts with a group of motorcyclists riding along the highway at night. Suddenly, they stop when the group sees what looks like a naked woman with a shaved head walking on the highway. By herself. In the dead of night.

While it could have been an ordinary woman wandering around naked and alone (which would be alarming for much different reasons), the motorcycle riders in the video didn’t seem to think so, as they referred to the night walker as a “witch,” shouting:

“Chudail hai, ladki hai, record kar, record kar!” (Witch, Witch! It’s a girl. Record it!).”

Someone from the group of motorcyclists posted a 30-second clip of the video on their Whatsapp status, and the footage instantly blew up on social media.

Few could agree on what they were seeing. While some insisted it was a hoax, many labeled the creature as a “witch,” a “ghost,” and even an “alien” — with some claiming that UFO lights can also be spotted in the video. As one user put it:

“The video has become talk of the town. People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand @isro @NASA @aajtak @ndtv @republic @BBCWorld”

Hmmm…

See the footage for yourself (below).

The video has become talk of the town. People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand @isro @NASA @aajtak @ndtv @republic @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/P4hcLf5yNn — Ashutosh Gautam (@Ashutos32363607) May 29, 2021

Like we said, very eerie!

But apparently, it’s not what it looks like — meaning, it’s exactly what it looks like: a naked woman walking down the highway, alone, in the dead of night.

After the clip went viral, one of the youths in the video took to social media to reveal that the woman was not, in fact, a “witch,” saying in a video update:

“We were returning to Seraikela from Chakradharpur after attending a funeral of a friend’s mother. We got scared when we first saw the woman and stopped… When a few others reached the spot, we asked if they too saw the woman. She was not a witch. She was a woman and this was also confirmed by other passers-by.”

Okay, we’re all for hoax debunking, but… just ‘cause she’s a woman doesn’t mean she’s not a witch! Just saying! Also, is it a mere coincidence that homegirl looks IDENTICAL to the witches from Penny Dreadful (pictured above)?

As of now, we know nothing: it’s unclear why the woman/witch/alien was walking naked in the middle of the night. But we may get answers soon, as Alt News reports that local authorities are investigating the matter. Hopefully the person (?) is found safe and unharmed — and stays safe and unharmed.

What do U think is going on here, Perezcious readers? What exactly do you think we're looking at in this video?

