Woman Breaks Silence After Being Labeled THE 'Childless Cat Lady' During Oprah's DNC Speech

THE “childless cat lady” herself is speaking out!

If you caught Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, you probably saw how big of a splash Oprah Winfrey made. In a fiery speech, she managed to inspire the crowd while even managing to slide in a jab at Donald Trump‘s running mate JD Vance, who infamously has been attacking Kamala Harris by saying the country is run by “miserable” women and “childless cat ladies” during a 2021 interview. Oprah said:

“When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady — well, we try to get that cat out too.”

HA!

But the moment has since become even bigger online, because the director made the inneresting decision to cut to a shot of a female audience member — who has now been dubbed THE “childless cat lady.” See (below):

Oprah Winfrey: "When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady — well, we try to… pic.twitter.com/w1WKz5dcPe — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 22, 2024

Apparently the camera operator was told to find someone who looked like a childless cat lady to cut to? OOF! Well, that childless cat lady has since spoken out!

Taking to X (Twitter) on Thursday, Teresa S. Woorman wrote:

“Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz! Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks!”

Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz! Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks! https://t.co/MufqWsNYrK — ????Teresa S. Woorman???? (@Teresa_Saavedra) August 22, 2024

OMG! What a good sport! Good for her for taking the opportunity to have some fun and to throw even more support behind Kamala and Tim Walz! But that didn’t stop netizens from clocking the “shady” camera operator:

“Yo, the camera operator did this poor girl dirty after the ‘Childless cat lady’ snark #DNC” “Shady cameraman!” “She was like ‘who’s this childless cat lady?’ The camera person is soo wrong for this #DNC2024 #DNC #Oprah” “I’m screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a ‘childless cat lady’ comment. taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman lol”

LOLz!

Teresa later took pride in her position of a “childless cat lady” amongst others like Taylor Swift and Oprah herself — neither of whom have children:

Also- funny enough I recently got appointed to a legislative seat. And I got sworn in to the Maryland House of Delegates last week and I referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks. But I’m in good company, @taylorswift13 @Oprah. ???????????????? #voteblue — ????Teresa S. Woorman???? (@Teresa_Saavedra) August 22, 2024

Listen to Oprah’s full speech (below):

