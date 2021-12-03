Woman Caught Breastfeeding Her CAT On Airplane! WTF?!

This is wild AF!

A woman on a flight from Syracuse, NY to Atlanta, GA was caught attempting to breastfeed her hairless cat! No, you did not read that wrong.

Last month, a Delta flight attendant spotted the unidentified female while she was breastfeeding her feline on the plane. She reportedly asked the woman to stop multiple times but was ignored. The woman refused to put her cat back into its crate, where it is required to stay for the duration of the flight, according to the airline’s website — though we doubt Delta had this in mind when writing the rule.

A message about the incident was then reported through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) to alert crew at the destination that assistance would be needed for the passenger in seat 13A who was “breastfeeding a cat and will not put the cat back in its carrier when [flight attendant] requested.”

A photo of that absurd message was posted on Reddit and then shared on Twitter last week. Ch-ch-check it out:

I saw this on Reddit today. It’s an a ACARS in-flight message from the cockpit to the ground. Also, civilization had a good run. pic.twitter.com/AjQhIaE80H — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 24, 2021

Ainsley Elizabeth, a flight attendant working during the wacky incident, shared more details about the crazy cat lady on TikTok, according to Newsweek. From her description, it sounds like the passenger was potentially attempting to pass the cat off as a baby, the employee recalled:

“This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby.”

While she was trying to breastfeed, the cat wasn’t into it AT ALL. The flight attendant continued in a follow-up video:

“Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.”

LOLz! The poor cat!!

The same Delta employee that sent the ACARS message also requested Delta’s Red Coat team to be ready to apprehend the woman upon landing. If you’re wondering, the Red Coats are described as “the elite airport customer service experts, identifiable by their bright red coats. They are specially trained to handle on-the-stop customer issues.” Basically, they brought in the top dogs to handle the unusual cat situation!

Ainsley also confirmed that security got involved, though she’s not aware of what happened once the flight landed. The TikToker mused:

“What does she do at home if she’s doing that in public? And then security met the flight just to tell her that she couldn’t do that again, ’cause it was weird and gross.”

Uhhh that’s a bit of an understatement!

FYI, the fact that the woman was trying to breastfeed wasn’t the problem. Delta “fully supports” a mother’s need to “breastfeed on board,” they’d just prefer those activities avoid nonconsensual activities with screaming cats!

