Mom Goes Viral After Revealing 10-Year-Old Daughter Stays Up All Night & NEVER Goes To School

A mom has revealed on TikTok that she is EXTREMELY permissive with parenting her 10-year-old daughter — and people are feeling some type of way about it!

The now-controversial mother, who posts under the username @treeeflower, uploaded several videos over the last few days informing her nearly 15,000 followers of her “unconventional” and remarkably permissive parenting of her growing daughter.

In one video, the mom explained how she has some “unconventional (and controversial) ways” of raising her 10-year-old girl, and she went on to explain some of them in detail in a series of captions posted over clips of the girl. Those captions included things like this, which will certainly raise some eyebrows among some:

“No bedtimes, or wake up times. (sometimes that means going to sleep at 5am and waking up at 4pm).” “Has never been to school. Chooses what she wants to learn and when she wants to learn it.” “No limits on screen time.” “No sleepovers. Not even with family members. Still sleeps in the same bedroom.” “Is encouraged to be opinionated and speak her mind.”

Here’s the full video in question from the self-described “crunchy mom” (below):

Wow!

Clearly, the video has struck a nerve with TikTok users, because it’s been viewed nearly a million times in the short time that it’s been up. It’s also bringing in quite a few comments, some with very divided opinions! Here are just a few of the reactions to the permissive parenting by commenters (below):

“How can she be opinionated when she’s exposed to nothing?” “You’re basically creating a child who will be dependent on you for life bc she lacks a basic education.” “Raising a child authentically away from society’s standard is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Interesting!

Obviously, we don’t know for sure if this woman isn’t trolling or whatever, but she did post several other follow-up videos answering more questions about her parenting skills and theories in the time after this first clip went viral.

As you can see (below), she seems to be really into it all:

Oooookay then!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Is the criticism against her just mommy shaming, or are the concerns valid?

