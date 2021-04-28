Poor Woman Killed In INSANE Freak Accident A Week Before 30th Birthday

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Those who die by suicide are never just hurting themselves — but sometimes, another life can be lost in the process.

That’s what happened to Taylor Kahle, who was killed in a freak accident Sunday night when a man who fell from a nine-story parking structure landed right on top of her.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, the 29-year-old woman was walking with a friend on 10th Avenue and J Street when the man plummeted from the structure and struck her as she walked on the sidewalk below. Kahle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified but is said to have been in his 20s or 30s. Officials said he’d been spotted “hanging from the outside railing” of the deck before he fell off; he died at a local hospital less than an hour later, with his death ruled as a suicide.

After the news broke, Kahle’s friends and family took to social media to pay tribute to her. According to a Facebook post from her boss, Laurel McFarlane, the San Diego resident was a senior event manager at McFarlane Promotions, where she’d started as an intern eight years ago.

McFarlane told local news station KFMB that Kahle spent that day on a second date with a man she’d met online, adding that they went to the zoo and had dinner together. She noted:

“I just want people to know she is an incredible person. This tragedy does not define her.”

Taylor was the owner of two rescue dogs and was particularly close to her father. According to the Facebook post, she had spent the last year with her dad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McFarlane told the station:

“He wanted people to know she was an incredible daughter and she loved her dad with passion. She took care of him and he took care of her… She always referred to me as her second mom because her mom passed away. I have one daughter and if my daughter ends up like her, I’ll be very proud.”

To make matters all the more tragic, Kahle’s death came one week before her 30th birthday. She reportedly planned to celebrate the occasion with a wine-tasting trip with friends, and already enlisted her father to be the driver.

Her boss wrote in the post:

“She lived life with zest and always pushed herself beyond her comfort zone to lead the best life she could. Not only did she gain incredible strength over the past eight years, she surpassed her mentor. I would sit in awe of her incredible bravery and fearless choices. She was only in her 20s, but I was so excited to see what she could accomplish over the next decade of her life.”

So astoundingly devastating. Our hearts go out to Taylor’s loved ones at this time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

