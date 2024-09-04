YouTube Star Paul Harrell Dies At 58 -- And Leaves Final Message From Beyond The Grave

YouTube star Paul Harrell has died… But he left fans with one final video.

Paul was a content creator who provided tips, tricks, reviews, safety advice, and pretty much any other information relating to gun ownership. He boasted over 1.15 million subscribers on the video sharing platform, and clearly enjoyed doing what he did. But over the summer of 2023, he revealed to fans he was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer. At the time, he assured fans he’d continue putting content out for “a long time to come.” But just over a year later, he’s lost his battle.

On Monday, a colleague uploaded a video on Paul’s channel informing fans that “friends and family are spending as much time as we can” with the YouTuber. The colleague noted:

“His time with us is getting exceptionally short.”

And on Tuesday, the saddening news of Paul’s death arrived… from the man himself!

In a nearly seven-minute video titled I’m Dead, he opened by sharing:

“Hi everyone, let me get right to the point. As I’m recording this today it is 20 December 2023. And I’m recording this and giving Brad instructions to publish it upon my death. So if you’re watching me, I’m dead.”

That’s so eerie…

While sitting on the same log he sat on months prior when he revealed his cancer news to fans, the late 58-year-old revealed he hadn’t actually caught the cancer “as early as [he] thought,” and that it spread “faster than [he] thought it would.” He opened up about developing bone cancer and breaking his hip from the brittle state he was left in because of it.

So sad.

The YouTube star ultimately apologized to fans for leaving prematurely:

“My sincere apologies. I had hoped that I would continue in this format for the next 10 or even 15 years. And even once I was diagnosed I had hoped that we’d be here two or three more years, and it turned out to be only a few more months. And my apologies for that — it really makes me feel like I’ve let everybody down.”

That’s heartbreaking!

He did, however, leave on a more positive note:

“I’m really glad to have had this opportunity to do all the stuff that we’ve done. I really hope it has been helpful. I really appreciate you watching, commenting, and participating.”

You can watch his full video (below):

In the comments, fans rushed in to pay their respects to the late content creator:

“Paul’s last lesson was a master class in dying with grace and dignity.” “Paul Harrell is the only man humble enough to apologize for dying, the world won’t be the same without him.” “Paul didn’t teach gun knowledge he taught gun wisdom Godspeed Paul” “This was one of the greatest guys on YouTube. F**K CANCER” “Even beyond the grave, the sense of humor is dark but appropriate. We’ll miss you Paul.” “Thank you Paul. God Bless.”

What a surprising final gift from the YouTuber…

Rest in peace, Paul…

[Images via Paul Harrell/YouTube]