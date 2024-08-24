Controversial YouTuber TwoMad's Chilling Cause Of Death Revealed

TwoMad‘s cause of death has finally been confirmed.

Back in February, the controversial YouTube star — whose real name is Muudea Sedik — passed away unexpectedly. The 23-year-old had been involved in a lot of extremely disturbing allegations as of late. The public shame led some fans to speculate he died by suicide. But now it’s been officially revealed that was not the case.

TMZ found out the influencer died from an accidental morphine overdose. This goes along with previous reports of alleged drug paraphernalia found at the scene of his death. According to the Cleveland Clinic, opioid painkillers such as morphine effect the part of your brain which regulates breathing, which can result in the user to stop breathing altogether.

Sounds like a really sad, awful way to go. And apparently an accident? Oof. Please stay safe out there, everyone!

Reactions to this new information, Perezcious readers?

[Image via TwoMad/YouTube]