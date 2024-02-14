Controversial YouTuber Twomad Dead At 23

YouTube star Twomad has passed away.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported the online personality, whose real name is Muudea Sedik, was found dead at just 23 years old. Law enforcement sources told the outlet the Los Angeles Police Department reported to the influencer’s house on Tuesday after receiving a request for a welfare check to be done. Apparently, no one had heard from him in a couple days and he’d missed some scheduled appointments — which naturally caused concern. When the LAPD arrived at his home, they found his lifeless body.

Sources told the outlet drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, and that as of now, the situation is being investigated as a possible overdose. Foul play is not currently believed to be a factor. It’s not clear how long he was dead in his home before cops found him.

Prior to his death, the streamer had become the focus of a sexual assault investigation. An alleged victim came forward last summer with screenshots detailing conversations the two exchanged — including one in which Twomad tried to get her to watch gory videos with him… On X (Twitter) the victim called him the “most psychopathic person” she’d ever met. She claimed he sexually assaulted her, after which she blocked him, but he allegedly engaged in stalking behavior to get back in touch with her. In the wake of his death, she spoke out with a statement:

I’m not celebrating, I hope his family is ok, though I’m sure they aren’t. Losing your child is tragic no matter the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/E4YRFzRWbq — Goldibell (@GlocksGoldi) February 14, 2024

Another X user also came forward after his death, alleging a slew of other horrible atrocities. He even claims Twomad was trying to have him killed! See (below):

I can finally say it. Twomad was a rapist and a pedophile. Over the past few years he tried to murder me multiple times for helping the police & detectives in multiple states to investigate a lot of horrible things he's done. He wanted to take out multiple innocent lives by… — Jameskii (@Jameskii) February 14, 2024

