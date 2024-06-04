Hilary Duff Shares Adorbz New Selfie With Newborn Girl One Month After Giving Birth! Look!

Hilary Duff is enjoying being a momma of four!
On Monday, the Lizzie McGuire alum celebrated the one-month anniversary of giving birth to her newborn baby girl, Townes Meadow. Taking to her Instagram Story with an ADORBZ selfie of the baby snuggling on her chest, she wrote:
“A month with this beautiful plum”
Aww!!
Can’t believe it’s already been a month! Ch-ch-check it out (below):
So sweet!
As Perezcious readers know, the singer shares this baby along with daughters Mae James, 3, and Banks Violet, 5, with her husband Matthew Koma. She also shares a 12-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. Seems like she’s loving life with another baby! So great!
Reactions? Share ’em (below)!
