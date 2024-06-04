Got A Tip?

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Shares Adorbz New Selfie With Newborn Girl One Month After Giving Birth! Look!

Hilary Duff Shares Adorbz New Selfie With Newborn Girl! Look!

Hilary Duff is enjoying being a momma of four!

On Monday, the Lizzie McGuire alum celebrated the one-month anniversary of giving birth to her newborn baby girl, Townes Meadow. Taking to her Instagram Story with an ADORBZ selfie of the baby snuggling on her chest, she wrote:

“A month with this beautiful plum”

Aww!!

Can’t believe it’s already been a month! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Hilary Duff Shares Adorbz New Selfie With Newborn Girl! Look!
(c) Hilary Duff/Instagram

So sweet!

As Perezcious readers know, the singer shares this baby along with daughters Mae James, 3, and Banks Violet, 5, with her husband Matthew Koma. She also shares a 12-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. Seems like she’s loving life with another baby! So great!

Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube & Hilary Duff/Instagram]

Jun 04, 2024 10:04am PDT

