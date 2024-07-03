Zach Bryan Brought 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Onstage At Nashville Concert For THIS Reason! Really?! REALLY??

Zach Bryan ain’t afraid to help out a lady in need!

If you’re a certified netizen, you may have seen something about the “hawk tuah” girl online over the last few weeks. Her real name is Hailey Welch, and she went viral after being asked in a random interview which one move in bed makes a man go crazy. The 21-year-old infamously responded:

“You gotta give him that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thing.”

Ha!

She quickly took the web by storm, amassing nearly 400k followers on Instagram, and since then, she has been doing her rounds on various podcasts promising more content to come.

And over the weekend, she attended Zach Bryan’s concert in Nashville at the Nissan Stadium and found her way up ON STAGE with the country crooner! See the video (below):

Wild!! And the reason for it?? According to TMZ, she was apparently concerned for her safety being around the general public in the wake of her skyrocketed fame, so her team reached out to the Revival singer’s camp prior to the show asking for accommodations. And they happily obliged! The outlet reported that Bryan’s crew offered her a safe spot backstage to watch the show, AND the opportunity to get on stage. Uh-huh. Safety. Sure, That was the reason. Whatever you say there, Zach. LOLz!! Thoughts??

