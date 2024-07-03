Morgan Wallen Throws Phone Off-Stage After Fan Tosses It At Him!

Morgan Wallen continues to display erratic behavior… But is this time different?

The country singer is no stranger to outbursts. He was suspended indefinitely from his record label after footage surfaced of him using a racial slur in 2021, and then he was slapped with felony charges after throwing a chair off a sixth story balcony in Nashville in April. And now, he’s swapped out the balcony for a stage, and the chair for a fan’s cell phone.

In fan-captured footage circulating around online from his concert at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado last week, the Cowgirls singer can be seen hucking a fan’s phone off stage. But the whole reason the device was even up there in the first place was because some audience member threw it at him… And we know how dangerous that can be, but he also could have easily injured someone as he nearly did before… Check out the footage for yourself (below):

