Zayn Malik's Big Beard -- Yay Or Nay??

Zayn Malik has a bold new look!

The former One Direction band member took to Instagram on Friday to show off his singing chops… But fans were FAR more infatuated with his rugged new ‘do! Sitting in a matching cream button-up shirt and pants, the 31-year-old belted an acapella version of his song Shoot At Will into a red Supreme microphone. But if you were to see this video randomly on the internet NOT on his social media pages, you seriously might not have even recognized him — because he has a HUGE beard and long hair now! And he looks completely different! See for yourself (below):

OMG, right?!?!

One fan playfully dubbed the singer “Caveman Zayn,” while others discussed the father of one’s new look:

“Your hair and beard are the most beautiful things in my life” “I AM UNWELL” “His voice, his hair, his beard, his eyes, his tattoos, I just adore him.” “Incredible” “Give me the haircare routine cause how tf your hair grows that fast”

Related: THAT’S Glen Powell?! Hollywood Heartthrob Is Unrecognizable In New Football TV Show! LOOK!

But the brave look wasn’t quite universally loved, as another fan urged him to shave the beard off:

“I love you but please shave your face I [hate] big beards like that you looked before with a little bit and clean shaved tbh”

Well, it’s definitely a lot to adjust to! But the real question is, what do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Zayn Malik/Instagram]