Zayn Malik Nearly Gets Into Shirtless Brawl Outside A New York City Bar!

It appears Zayn Malik had quite an eventful morning!

The former One Direction member was reportedly smoking a cigarette outside a bar called Amsterdam Billiards Club in the East Village neighborhood when a group of men allegedly picked a fight with Zayn, according to a video obtained by TMZ. The guys had exited the Little Sister Lounge next door, where an “altercation ensued” early in the morning on Friday. In the clip, the 28-year-old singer and an unidentified person were shouting at one another when someone else then yelled:

“Who the f**k said anything to you?”

Meanwhile, a group of people tried to keep Zayn and the random dude apart. Another individual even angrily asked the person recording the footage at one point:

“Why are you filming?”

A source told TMZ the unidentified person had been the one who initially antagonized Zayn, “lunged” at him, and allegedly called him a homophobic slur. Whatever the reason for the fight, you can clearly see how pissed off Zayn seemed to be! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Despite the conflict, it only came “very close to a physical confrontation” and “no punches” were thrown. So police had not been called to the scene. And it is unclear why Zayn had been shirtless with only a pair of white and black sweatpants during the squabble. Perhaps, the whole ordeal got so heated he had to remove the top to keep his cool.

It’s certainly wild to see the new father in such a clash as he has kept such a low profile since welcoming daughter Khai with girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020. He confessed to Valentine in the Morning how he didn’t “expect to be quite so into” fatherhood at the time, saying:

“Honestly, it’s amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

Malik continued:

“I love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life.”

Hmm… Perhaps he just needed to let off some pent-up steam after being on baby duty! But who knows! Reactions to Zayn nearly getting into a brawl with some random guy? Let us know in the comments (below)!

