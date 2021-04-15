Why Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Aren't Rushing Into Marriage -- 'For Now'

Sorry, fans! Doesn’t look like Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik will be walking down the aisle any time soon. But that doesn’t mean the couple isn’t thriving in their new life as parents to baby Khai!

In fact, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that the duo couldn’t love their status in life more these days, and that’s exactly why marriage talks are off the table — “for now.” The insider shared:

“They’re happy with the way things are for now.”

Related: Zayn GUSHES Over ‘Amazing’ Baby Khai & Gigi In Rare Peek Into Parenthood!

Awww. Well that’s certainly a nice reason to hold off on the wedding bells! The confidant continued, sharing life with the 6-month-old has been going great in large part because she’s “such a sweet natured, calm baby.” They added:

“Gigi and Zayn feel so blessed.”

By the looks of it, Khai is pretty “blessed” too to have such sweet parents doting on her every move. Even though the 25-year-old momma has ramped up work again, the supermodel’s apparently totally hands-on with her kiddo, opting to do the majority of parenting herself. The source explained:

“Gigi is a wonderful, hands-on mom. She could easily afford to employ a team of nannies but chooses not to. She prefers to do everything herself.”

It also sounds like Gigi’s totally got a case of separation anxiety (as is so natural for new parents), and “can’t bear to be apart” from her newborn, even taking her “wherever she goes.” But when she really can’t sneak her daughter into a work meeting, the Victoria’s Secret catwalker has her own mom on speed dial. According to the insider, Yolanda Hadid “is always willing to help out.”

“Khai adores her grandmother and gets super excited when she walks into the room.”

How cute!! Obviously, this family has had no problems bonding with the little one! Who needs to rush into a marriage with a unit this strong, you know? Especially since the celebratory event would likely be restricted due to COVID… Maybe waiting really is the best option for this fam!

Related: Gigi Hadid Reveals She Gave Birth At Home With NO Drugs: ‘I Was An Animal Woman’

For any fans who may have secretly hoped there was some truth behind Ingrid Michaelson’s recent slip of the tongue that sent social media into a frenzy, looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer for that day.

Reactions, readers? Think it’s good the couple’s not rushing into anything (despite their already five year on-again, off-again relationship)? Or are you EAGER for Khai’s parents to get all dolled up and say “I do”? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN & Gigi Hadid/Instagram]