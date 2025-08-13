Calvin Harris Reveals His Beloved Pet Rooster Was ‘Murdered’!

Calvin Harris is mourning the loss of his beloved pet.

The celebrated DJ took to Instagram on Tuesday to share heart-wrenching news: his rooster Smokey was viciously “murdered” in the most tragic way! In a Story post of him shirtless while holding the little guy, he wrote:

“RIP Smokey we love you … Raised this lad from chick to a majestic cockerel. Murdered by the idiot neighbours grimey dogs. Absolutely gutted”

Oh no!

See (below):

That’s actually SO sad. What a traumatic way for the poor lil birdie to go. We’re sure nothing will ever be able to fill the Smokey-shaped void in his life. Sending him love!

R.I.P.

[Images via Calvin Harris/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]