Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Taylor Swift's Most Intimate Relationship Details! Blake Lively Could Release ALL THIS! 'True Villain Behavior'! The Upsetting Reason Taylor Swift Wrote So Much About Matty Healy! Swifties Think Taylor Swift's New Song The Manuscript Is About... John Mayer?! See The Evidence! Taylor Swift Actually LIKED Post Ranking Her Exes -- Guess Who's Last?! Calvin Harris' Wife Is A Secret Taylor Swift Fan! Watch Taylor Swift's Ex Calvin Harris React To Her Grammys Entrance! Taylor Swift Releases Midnights Album: Every Bombshell Lyric Seemingly About Kanye, Scooter, & John Mayer Decoded!! Taylor Swift’s New Album Evermore Is Here & There Are So Many Easter Eggs To Uncover! Calvin Harris Reveals Doctors Had To Restart His Heart Back In 2014! Listen To This: Can't Stop, Won't Stop! All The Surprises, Celeb Shout-Outs, & Joe Alwyn References In Taylor Swift's New Album 'Lover'! Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul On A Break ALREADY! Prince Harry vs Prince William! Andy Cohen Messy? Lady GaGa's New Man! AND.. | Perez Hilton

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris Reveals His Beloved Pet Rooster Was ‘Murdered’!

Calvin Harris Reveals His Beloved Pet Rooster Was ‘Murdered’!

Calvin Harris is mourning the loss of his beloved pet.

The celebrated DJ took to Instagram on Tuesday to share heart-wrenching news: his rooster Smokey was viciously “murdered” in the most tragic way! In a Story post of him shirtless while holding the little guy, he wrote:

“RIP Smokey we love you … Raised this lad from chick to a majestic cockerel. Murdered by the idiot neighbours grimey dogs. Absolutely gutted”

Oh no!

Related: Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson Brandon Blackstock’s Death

See (below):

Calvin Harris' rooster was killed by dog
(c) Calvin Harris/Instagram

That’s actually SO sad. What a traumatic way for the poor lil birdie to go. We’re sure nothing will ever be able to fill the Smokey-shaped void in his life. Sending him love!

R.I.P.

[Images via Calvin Harris/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 13, 2025 08:30am PDT

Share This