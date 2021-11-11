90 Day Fiancé’s Big Ed Is Officially Engaged To Liz Woods -- Details!

Big Ed has finally found love!

After sparking engagement rumors in September when they were spotted at a California club, the breakout 90 Day Fiancé star has finally confirmed that he popped the question to girlfriend Elizabeth “Liz” Woods in an interview with People on Wednesday. As fans know, the couple had connected during the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life — but later split. When the engagement speculation first popped up, Ed and Liz hadn’t confirmed their rekindled relationship. But now, fans will apparently get to see the next chapter of their love story play out when season 2 of the series drops Friday.

Speaking with the publication ahead of the premiere, the 56-year-old reality star said of their reconciliation:

“About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn’t appreciate who she was and I don’t want to love anybody else. And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it’s just surreal.”

He then acknowledged that therapy and time apart made him realize that he hadn’t treated the 29-year-old well when they first together, saying:

“I wasn’t a good person, I wasn’t a good boyfriend. I didn’t treat Liz like she deserved to be treated. I wasn’t a good listener. That was all about me — I was so consumed with [myself].”

However, the two eventually reconnected after Liz reached out to him after his dog, Teddy, died and continued to keep in touch over email afterward. Their relationship then took a turn when he invited her to dinner and ask this important question:

“The question was, ‘Am I your forever?’ And she said yes. And she ended up leaving for work and I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find.”

Then, as Liz put it:

“Back together on Saturday, engaged on Sunday!”

Damn! We guess when you know you know — and it sounds like Big Ed couldn’t agree more:

“I couldn’t be happier. I know in my heart that she’s my forever, and that’s all I need to know. I don’t want to be with anybody else, I don’t want to think about anybody else.”

Good for them! You can ch-ch-check out the engagement photos from People (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Are you surprised Big Ed and Liz got engaged? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

