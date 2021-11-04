Kristen Stewart's SHOCKED Face When Guy Fieri Answers Her Wedding Request Is PRICELESS!

Kristen Stewart might just have the wedding of her dreams!

As we reported, the Twilight alum revealed that she wanted Guy Fieri to officiate her wedding to fiancée Dylan Meyer, telling Howard Stern earlier this week that the idea makes her “laugh so much.”

Well, be careful what you wish for, Perezcious readers — especially if you’re a celeb wishing up amusing, yet realistic scenarios on international radio — because the Mayor of Flavortown himself just ambushed K.Stew with his response!

The surprise reaction came at the end of the actress’ Today show interview on Thursday. After the 31-year-old talked about her engagement and her upcoming Princess Diana movie Spencer, hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb surprised her with a pre-taped message from the Diners, Drive-ins and Dives star, who came bearing good news!

Guy said in the clip:

“Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding. I’m all in!”

LOLz, yay!

Kristen looked genuinely delighted by Guy’s words, but Hoda wanted to make sure the actress’ initial offer wasn’t just a joke. When asked if her request was the real deal, the starlet shared:

“Absolutely! Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.”

Guy, for his part, made it clear that his offer was for real, too, writing on Twitter:

“Oh that offer is legit! “

Sounds like this wedding just got a lot more flavorful!

We have to wait and see if this already-iconic wedding scenario actually comes to fruition, but so far, things have panned out exactly the way Kristen wanted them to on her journey toward the aisle.

She told Stern in Tuesday’s interview:

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Discussing her writer fiancée’s proposal, the Charlie’s Angels star said:

“I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what weird f**king gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f**king so cute.”

Hopefully K.Stew will get everything on her wedding wish list, too! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see her reaction to Guy’s message.

[Image via NBC]