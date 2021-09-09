90 Day Fiancé Breakout Star Big Ed Reportedly Engaged Again!

Is 90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed engaged again?!

In photos published by TMZ on Wednesday, the 55-year-old reality star and GF Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Woods were spotted at a nightclub in Santa Barbara, California, last week. It was basically impossible NOT to notice Liz was rocking a sparkly diamond ring on that finger. You can take a look at the pictures HERE.

According to the outlet, the couple was telling people that they were getting married, with Ed introducing Woods as his “beautiful fiancée” throughout the night. An eyewitness also told Entertainment Tonight the twosome were at the train station in the area on Friday and were super affectionate with one another.

Related: Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson’s ‘Close’ Relationship Explained



Wow, this is certainly a different tune from the last time fans saw Ed and Liz together! The pair, who first met at the restaurant where the 28-year-old worked as a manager following his tumultuous romance with Rosemarie Vega, revealed they broke up during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all episode back in May. In the conversation, Woods emotionally explained that the television personality had hurt her when he went out with other women in Sin City just two days after calling it quits, saying:

“You blocked me and went to Vegas, and ranted about your sugar babies. I didn’t expect to be dumped, and then him be out in Vegas living the life.”

Their fellow cast members even pleaded with her to stay away from him once and for all, but we guess the heart wants what the heart wants! Despite their rocky relationship, Liz even admitted at the time she would reconcile with him if certain things changed:

“I’ve missed Ed a lot this last month. As far as the future, we were talking about it earlier, I still love him. I still want to be with him, but he’s pushed me away so many times that I told him if we were giving it a fair chance, it has to be a fair chance, and I would want to go to therapy together and cut out our drinking.”

Ed then claimed he was still madly in love with Liz and agreed to work on their issues in therapy, expressing:

“The only thing that gives me pause is that we’re not going to be able to figure our s**t out in three sessions. I’m committing to how many ever it will take for me to get you back and for me to fix my s**t. … But I love you, Liz. When she walked in here, I froze. I was knocked off my rocker. I haven’t seen her since we broke up a month ago today. The minute she started talking, I’m like, I’m screwed because I’m in love. That’s a good thing, actually.”

It was not confirmed that they rekindled their relationship at the time, but it seems like they have officially patched things up now. Are you shocked that Ed and Liz got back together, Perezcious readers? And are engaged?? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via 90 Day Fiancé/YouTube]